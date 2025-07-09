2025-07-27 Sunday

SharpLink’s ETH treasury experiment is starting to look like a model, not a gamble

In just three weeks, SharpLink’s ETH-per-share exposure jumped from 2.00 to 2.37. Once known for sports betting tech, the company is now setting institutional benchmarks in crypto treasury management, staking every coin, tracking exposure, and raising the bar. In a…
Crypto.news2025/07/09 04:06
Ripple CEO, ex-US regulators to address market structure at Senate hearing

The hearing will come after the US Senate passed legislation to address stablecoin regulation and Republican House leadership said they would handle three bills starting on Monday.
PANews2025/07/09 03:52
BioSig and Streamex eye $1.1b for a gold-backed treasury strategy on Solana

Nasdaq-listed medical device technology firm BioSig Technologies and real-world asset tokenization company Streamex are looking to raise up to $1.1 billion in financing to launch a gold-backed treasury management strategy powered by Solana. BioSig and Streamex said in a press…
Crypto.news2025/07/09 03:46
After PancakeSwap ban, Turkey may target other DeFi services, regulators explain

Turkish regulators recently outlined their approach to DeFi apps, which could lead to more bans.
Crypto.news2025/07/09 03:26
Morpho crypto holds key level as TVL on Base nears $2b

Morpho traded near $1.39 and was 2.4% in the green on the day, as bulls look to hold a key price level, with resilience at this crucial zone showing as Morpho’s total value locked on Base nears $2 billion. The…
Crypto.news2025/07/09 02:50
Tether Invests in Blockchain Analytics Firm Crystal Intelligence to Tackle Stablecoin Misuse

Tether, the issuer of the world’s largest stablecoin USDT, has made a new investment in Crystal Intelligence, a blockchain analytics firm. In a blog post, Tether shares its growing focus on improving transparency and combating illicit use of stablecoins across blockchain networks. Tether Announces Strategic Investment in Crystal Intelligence, Strengthening Blockchain Forensics and Efforts to Combat Illicit Stablecoin Activity https://t.co/u0BB2cITrq — Tether (@Tether_to) July 8, 2025 Crystal Intelligence, originally launched by blockchain software firm Bitfury, provides data-driven tools for analyzing blockchain transactions. The firm is used by law enforcement, regulators, and financial institutions to detect and investigate suspicious crypto activity. With this investment, Tether said it aims to deepen its collaboration with Crystal and further integrate advanced analytics into its compliance and monitoring systems. Building on Past Collaboration: Scam Alert Platform Earlier this year, the two firm’s launched Scam Alert, a public platform that flags wallet addresses linked to fraud, hacks, and other malicious activity. The platform is designed to enhance transparency and give the crypto community and regulators more visibility into bad actors. Through the Scam Alert initiative, Tether and Crystal said they have already provided insights into addresses associated with phishing schemes and other illicit activity. The continued partnership will likely lead to broader data-sharing efforts and more sophisticated tools aimed at preventing criminal use of stablecoins. A Proactive Approach to Stablecoin Risk Tether said it has frequently faced criticism for its role in the broader crypto space, particularly regarding the potential misuse of its USDT token in illicit finance. However, this investment shows a more proactive and cooperative approach to addressing regulatory concerns. “We believe that combining Tether’s resources with Crystal’s analytics capabilities will significantly enhance our ability to identify and respond to illicit activities,” said Tether’s CEO Paolo Ardoino. The company has also emphasized its ongoing commitment to working closely with global regulators and law enforcement agencies to ensure its stablecoin remains a safe and transparent tool for global finance. As the demand for stablecoins continues to grow, so does the need for stronger compliance frameworks. Tether Unveils Plans for Decentralized AI Platform Tether is expanding beyond stablecoins and into artificial intelligence with the upcoming launch of Tether AI , a decentralized, open-source AI platform designed to run on peer-to-peer networks. Unveiled by CEO Paolo Ardoino on May 5, Tether AI will support direct payments in USDT and Bitcoin, and will operate without centralized servers or API keys. It’s described as a modular AI runtime capable of running on any device, offering developers greater privacy, autonomy, and security. At its core is a concept called “Personal Infinite Intelligence”, suggesting customizable AI agents tailored to user needs and hardware. Tether’s in-house AI models are already powering tools like a translation service, voice assistant, and Bitcoin wallet assistant, according to Ardoino.
CryptoNews2025/07/09 02:00
Will Elon Musk’s America Party facilitate green Bitcoin?

On July 7, 2025, on X, Elon Musk claimed that his recently announced political party will embrace Bitcoin, stating that “fiat is hopeless.” In the past, Musk had conflicting relations with Bitcoin. In 2021, his company, Tesla, halted support of…
Crypto.news2025/07/09 01:57
Is Cardano’s Reeve the audit trail Wall Street never knew it needed?

The days of manually reconciling financial reports may be numbered. The Cardano Foundation’s new Reeve platform aims to bridge legacy ERP systems with blockchain, offering CFOs something radical: a ledger that can’t lie, enforcing transparency where it’s needed most. On…
Crypto.news2025/07/09 01:51
Dow Jones loses 100 points as markets eye Trump’s tariff moves

Stocks were mixed, with Dow Jones seeing losses amid ongoing concerns over the trade war.
Crypto.news2025/07/09 01:24
KULR secures $20m credit facility from Coinbase to buy more Bitcoin

KULR Technology Group, a Bitcoin-first company listed on the NYSE American, has announced a $20 million credit facility with a subsidiary of the cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase, funds the company plans to use to acquire more Bitcoin. KULR, which has added…
