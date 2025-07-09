2025-07-27 Sunday

Projective Finance opens $7 million on-chain lending pool for Illinois solar projects

PANews reported on July 9 that according to Cointelegraph, Projective Finance, an RWA platform focusing on sustainable finance, launched a $7 million on-chain loan pool on the Avalanche blockchain, and
Allo
PANews2025/07/09 09:17
Solana Futures Trading Volume on CME Group Exceeds $4 Billion

PANews reported on July 9 that according to Cointelegraph, Solana (SOL) futures trading volume has exceeded US$4 billion on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange Group (CME Group), one of the world's
PANews2025/07/09 09:02
Judge rules: OFAC's lifting of sanctions on Tornado Cash cannot be used as a basis for trial

PANews reported on July 9 that according to CoinDesk, Katherine Polk Failla, a federal judge in the Southern District of New York, ruled that the history of US OFAC sanctions
PANews2025/07/09 08:58
US sanctions North Korean IT worker for 'cyber espionage' and cryptocurrency theft

PANews reported on July 9 that according to CoinDesk, the U.S. Treasury Department's sanctions regulator on Tuesday added North Korean citizen Song Kum Hyok to the "Specially Designated Nationals" list,
PANews2025/07/09 08:44
Coinbase and Cantina Partner to Launch $5 Million Bug Bounty Program

PANews reported on July 9 that according to the official announcement, Coinbas has launched a special bug bounty program in cooperation with security platform Cantina, setting up a $5 million
PANews2025/07/09 08:36
Phantom Launches Perpetual Contract Trading in Wallet, Powered by Hyperliquid

PANews reported on July 9 that according to The Block, Web3 wallet Phantom announced the launch of a perpetual contract trading function, which is supported by Hyperliquid's API. The service
PANews2025/07/09 08:29
SoFi to provide investors with access to OpenAI and SpaceX by expanding private market fund access

PANews reported on July 9 that according to The Block, cryptocurrency-friendly personal financial management company SoFi plans to expand access to private market funds by cooperating with asset management companies
PANews2025/07/09 08:23
A whale/institution sold 33,582 ETH in the early morning and exchanged them for 85.38 million USDC

PANews reported on July 9 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale/institution that had previously made a profit of $30 million on ETH sold 33,582 ETH at an average
PANews2025/07/09 08:16
Bitcoin volatility drops to third-lowest level since 2012 amid rise in BTC treasury companies

Bitcoin (BTC) trades above $108,000 on Tuesday following a steady decline in its volatility in the first half of the year, marking the third-lowest H1 volatility since 2012.
Fxstreet2025/07/09 08:15
a16z Crypto has cleared its COMP holdings and transferred another 400,000 COMP to Coinbase Prime today

PANews reported on July 9 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Yu Jin, 3 hours ago, crypto VC a16z Crypto transferred the last 400,000 COMP (US$16.48 million) in the
PANews2025/07/09 08:13

