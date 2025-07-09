MEXC Exchange
Yala launches PayFi Universe, allowing users to spend Bitcoin earnings without selling coins
PANews reported on July 9 that according to The Block, Yala officially released the PayFi Universe system, through which users can use the income generated by Bitcoin for daily consumption
PANews
2025/07/09 21:04
Story and World cooperate to promote on-chain IP verification to deal with AI content infringement
PANews reported on July 9 that The Block reported that Story Network has reached a cooperation with the digital identity project World to integrate the World ID digital identity solution
PANews
2025/07/09 21:03
Bitdeer June production and operation update: computing power has been greatly improved, SEALMINER A3 will be mass-produced soon
PANews reported on July 9 that according to GlobeNewswire , Bitdeer announced that its self-mining computing power will increase by 21% to 16.5 EH/s in June 2025. In June ,
PANews
2025/07/09 20:55
Ripple Selects BNY as Primary Custodian for RLUSD Reserves
Ripple has appointed the Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BNY) as the primary custodian for its enterprise-grade stablecoin, Ripple USD (RLUSD). Ripple has selected @BNYglobal as the primary reserves custodian for $RLUSD , an enterprise-grade stablecoin built for real-world utility, supported by one of the largest and most trusted financial services companies in the world. https://t.co/T2ZWkvb9cL Learn more about our… — Ripple (@Ripple) July 9, 2025 According to Ripple this is a step forward to driving institutional adoption of digital assets, with BNY growing its role in bridging traditional finance and the digital asset space. RLUSD: Built for Institutional-Scale Use RLUSD stands out in the crowded stablecoin market for its focus on regulatory compliance, transparency, and enterprise utility. Issued under a New York Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) Trust Company Charter, RLUSD is designed to meet the operational and risk requirements of financial institutions. RLUSD aims to improve the speed, cost, and efficiency of cross-border payments. BNY Brings Proven Custody Infrastructure By choosing BNY as the primary reserve custodian, Ripple said it is leaning on the bank’s expertise in digital asset infrastructure. BNY will provide not only custody services but also transaction banking capabilities that support RLUSD’s operations. The partnership builds on BNY’s track record in stablecoin servicing and reflects its strategic interest in enabling interoperability between digital and traditional financial systems. “BNY brings together demonstrable custody expertise and a strong commitment to financial innovation in this rapidly changing landscape,” said Jack McDonald, SVP of Stablecoins at Ripple. “This makes it the ideal partner for Ripple and RLUSD.” A Step Forward in Digital Asset Integration This latest partnership is a shift in how legacy financial institutions are responding to the digital asset revolution. BNY’s involvement strengthens the credibility of RLUSD. “As primary custodian, we are thrilled to support the growth and adoption of RLUSD by facilitating the seamless movement of reserve assets and cash to support conversions,” said Emily Portney, Global Head of Asset Servicing at BNY. Swiss Bank Embraces Ripple’s RLUSD Switzerland-based AMINA Bank became the first international lender to offer custody and trading services for Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin. XRP is also up by an impressive 400% in the past year, making it one of the best-performing top-100 coins within this timeframe. And with XRP ETFs likely to gain approval later this year, the long-term XRP price prediction continues to look very encouraging. In the past day, Zug-based AMINA has revealed that it has become the first bank in the world to support RLUSD, with the Swiss lender planning to expand its related services in the coming months. Other RLUSD expansion news includes the stablecoin also gaining regulatory approval from Dubai’s financial regulator .
CryptoNews
2025/07/09 20:40
Claynosaurz: Key Takeaways from the AMA Session
On June 23, 2025, the Incrypted team held an AMA session with the creators of Claynosaurz — an NFT collection of 3D-animated dinosaurs that’s being developed into a full-fledged animated series. If successful, the project could become the first Web3-native franchise to target a broad, family-oriented audience. During the session, the Claynosaurz team outlined the […] Сообщение Claynosaurz: Key Takeaways from the AMA Session появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
Incrypted
2025/07/09 20:22
DeFAI trading and asset management platform Velvet Capital completes $3.7 million financing
PANews reported on July 9 that according to Cointelegraph , Velvet Capital, a DeFAI trading and asset management platform, announced the completion of a $ 3.7 million financing to accelerate
PANews
2025/07/09 20:22
Hash Global BNB Dividend Fund is connected to CEFFU custody to improve institutional-level security and compliance
PANews reported on July 9 that Hash Global's BNB Yield Fund has officially introduced CEFFU as an independent custodian, using a multi-signature and account isolation mechanism for asset management. CEFFU
PANews
2025/07/09 20:12
From a valuation of 13.3 billion to marginalization, can OpenSea still set sail after its transformation?
As the "synonym" of NFT trading, OpenSea became one of the most watched platforms in the crypto market in 2021 with its good user experience and strong network effect. However,
PANews
2025/07/09 20:00
SAVVY MINING: The cloud mining platform helping investors earn daily crypto income
As crypto investors move beyond hype, platforms like SAVVY MINING are gaining attention for offering steady, market-free returns through automated cloud mining. #partnercontent
Crypto.news
2025/07/09 20:00
Ethereum corporate treasuries critical for the ecosystem: Joseph Lubin
Ethereum co-founder Joseph Lubin said that corporate ETH treasuries are vital for driving ecosystem growth.
PANews
2025/07/09 19:57
