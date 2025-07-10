MEXC Exchange
Animoca-backed Pencil Finance issues first ever blockchain-based student loans
Pencil Finance raised $1 million for first blockchain-based student loans.
Crypto.news
2025/07/10 21:06
Arthapala’s address transferred more than 6,400 ETH to the exchange in the past 6 hours
PANews reported on July 10 that according to Ai Yi, the address of Arthapala , a suspected staking and verification service provider, has recharged 6,440 ETH to the exchange again
ETH
$3,777.82
+0.96%
PANews
2025/07/10 21:03
K Wave Media secures $1 billion in capital to advance Bitcoin vault strategy
PANews reported on July 10 that according to GlobeNewswire, K Wave Media (NASDAQ: KWM) announced that it has obtained a total of $1 billion in capital capacity to advance its
PANews
2025/07/10 20:55
Malta’s MiCA licensing comes under scrutiny from EU regulator
Malta’s MFSA only “partially met expectations” in the MiCA authorization process for a specific CASP, according to the EU securities regulator.
PANews
2025/07/10 20:46
Pipe Network — set up a node with a drop sighting
Pipe Network is a decentralised content delivery network (CDN) built on the Solana blockchain. The project offers an alternative to traditional CDN services by doing away with centralised infrastructure and using decentralised nodes. The project has raised $16.75 million from Multicoin Capital, Anatoly Yakovenko, Solana Ventures and others. In this guide we look at the […] Сообщение Pipe Network — set up a node with a drop sighting появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
Incrypted
2025/07/10 20:41
HASHJ opens high-yield DOGE, ETH, XRP cloud mining as BTC nears $110,000
Bitcoin eyes $110k and cloud mining booms, HASHJ lets anyone mine Dogecoin, Ethereum and XRP on green energy, with a $118 sign-up bonus and daily payouts. #sponsored
Crypto.news
2025/07/10 20:40
KULR purchased 90 Bitcoins for about $10 million
PANews reported on July 10 that KULR purchased 90 bitcoins for about $ 10 million, with a unit price of about $ 108,884 . As of July 9, 2025 ,
PANews
2025/07/10 20:39
The number of initial jobless claims in the United States for the week ending July 5 was 227,000, while the expected number was 235,000.
According to PANews on July 10, the number of initial jobless claims in the United States for the week ending July 5 was 227,000, in line with expectations of 235,000.
PANews
2025/07/10 20:31
Alchemy Pay obtains South Carolina MTL license, accelerating US compliance deployment
PANews reported on July 10 that according to the Alchemy Pay official website, the fiat and cryptocurrency payment gateway Alchemy Pay has obtained a money transmission license (MTL) issued by
PANews
2025/07/10 20:15
Tether Treasury mints 1 billion new USDT on Tron chain
PANews reported on July 10 that according to Whale Alert monitoring, at 20:05 Beijing time, Tether Treasury minted 1 billion USDT (approximately US$1.0013 billion) on the Tron chain.
PANews
2025/07/10 20:10
