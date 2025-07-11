MEXC Exchange
Crypto fraudster Nicholas Truglia's sentence increased to 12 years for failure to pay restitution
PANews reported on July 11 that according to The Block, cryptocurrency fraudster Nicholas Truglia was sentenced to 12 years in prison for failing to pay compensation related to a $20
PANews
2025/07/11 08:48
A whale that had been dormant for 6.5 months spent 858.55 ETH and about 150,000 USDT to buy PEPE
PANews reported on July 11 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale that had been dormant for 6.5 months used 858.55 ETH (worth US$2.39 million) and 150,748 USDT to
PANews
2025/07/11 08:44
The Ethereum Foundation's associated address sold 1,210 ETH for 3.496 million USDC 2 hours ago
PANews reported on July 11 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Ember, the ETH transferred by the Ethereum Foundation during this period is suspected to be intended for sale:
PANews
2025/07/11 08:36
The “whale that has shorted BTC four times since March this year” is still holding orders, with a current floating loss of $9.135 million
PANews reported on July 11 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, the "whale who shorted BTC four times since March 2025" is still holding orders. At 1 a.m. today, 2.89
PANews
2025/07/11 08:22
James Wynn's BTC short position was liquidated again, with a loss of about $28,000
PANews reported on July 11 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, the BTC (40x) short position of the whale James Wynn was liquidated again, with a loss of $28,065. At
PANews
2025/07/11 08:01
REX Shares has submitted application documents for TRON-related leveraged ETF to the US SEC
PANews reported on July 11 that according to The Block, REX Shares has submitted an application document for the "T-REX 2X Long TRON Daily Target ETF" to the US SEC.
PANews
2025/07/11 07:53
The whale @qwatio's BTC and ETH short positions were completely liquidated, with a loss of $17.89 million
PANews reported on July 11 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, the whale @qwatio's BTC (40x) and ETH (25x) short positions were completely liquidated, with losses reaching $17.89 million. The
PANews
2025/07/11 07:48
The BTC long position of the giant whale AguilaTrades has increased to $347 million, with a current floating profit of $20.11 million
PANews reported on July 11 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, after the giant whale AguilaTrades reopened BTC 20x long orders on 07.09, he has increased his position
PANews
2025/07/11 07:46
Pump.fun has acquired Solana on-chain wallet tracker Kolscan
PANews reported on July 11 that according to The Block, Pump.fun announced the completion of the acquisition of Solana's on-chain wallet tracker Kolscan, which is the platform's first acquisition transaction.
PANews
2025/07/11 07:38
Former Bitfury Executive Jonathan Gould Confirmed by Senate as OCC Director
PANews reported on July 11 that according to The Block, the U.S. Senate approved the nomination of Jonathan Gould, former chief legal officer of Bitfury, as the director of the
PANews
2025/07/11 07:21
