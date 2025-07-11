2025-07-27 Sunday

Pump.fun acquires Solana wallet tracker Kolscan to “gamify” trading ahead of ICO

Solana-based memecoin launchpad Pump.fun has acquired wallet-tracking platform Kolscan in its first-ever buyout, ahead of its upcoming ICO. According to a July 11 announcement, Pump.fun has already begun integrating Kolscan’s features into its platform, describing the acquisition as a move…
2025/07/11
Analyst: Bitcoin continues to soar as buying confidence grows

PANews reported on July 11 that according to Jinshi, Justin Low, an analyst at the financial website Forexlive, said that as the European trading session approaches, Bitcoin continues its upward
2025/07/11
Ark Invest sold $6.5 million of Coinbase shares and $5.8 million of Robinhood shares yesterday

PANews reported on July 11 that according to The Block, Cathie Wood's Ark Invest sold $6.5 million worth of Coinbase shares and $5.8 million worth of Robinhood shares on July
2025/07/11
A whale who used 5x leverage to buy HYPE has a current floating profit of more than $14.78 million

PANews reported on July 11 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, as HYPE hit an all-time high of $45.96, a whale who used 5x leverage to go long on HYPE
2025/07/11
Tasmanian police find top 15 crypto ATM users are scam victims

Tasmanian police said they found victims were being directed to crypto ATMs by scammers after regular financial institutions flagged the transactions.
2025/07/11
Caldera to launch native token ERA and conduct community airdrop

PANews reported on July 11 that according to The Block, Caldera, a Rollup-as-a-Service infrastructure provider, will launch its native token ERA, which will be the main asset for paying gas
2025/07/11
Breaking through the cold wave of Web3 games, what is the origin of DPS, which received US$30.5 million in financing?

Author: Zen, PANews Web3 games, which were once one of the main application directions of cryptocurrency and Web3, are now experiencing a severe winter. Not only have a number of
2025/07/11
Ethereum Foundation explains its ZK technology strategy: L1 zkEVM first, defining a new standard for "real-time proof"

PANews reported on July 11 that the Ethereum Foundation published a document stating that it is fully committed to zero-knowledge proof (ZK) technology, hoping to apply it at all levels
2025/07/11
The Smarter Web Company, a listed company, increased its holdings of 275 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 1,275 bitcoins

PANews reported on July 11 that according to an official announcement, the British listed company The Smarter Web Company announced an increase of 275 bitcoins, and the company's total bitcoin
2025/07/11
Several wallets associated with a whale that had been dormant for 4 years recently resumed activity, transferring a total of 6,924 BTC

PANews reported on July 11 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, multiple wallets associated with a giant whale that had been dormant for four years recently resumed activity and transferred
2025/07/11

