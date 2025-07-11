MEXC Exchange
Malta regulator: No MiCA licenses at risk after EU review
Malta has sought to lead the way in EU crypto regulation, though early leadership has not come without its challenges.
PANews
2025/07/11 18:10
Aguila Trades holds a long position of 3,000 BTC, with a current floating profit of $29.32 million
PANews reported on July 11 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, Aguila Trades' huge long position of 3,000 BTC (worth $356 million) has realized an unrealized profit of $29.32 million. It
PANews
2025/07/11 18:04
Why holding ETH is the best way to participate in the stablecoin wave?
By Maria Shen & Sanjay Shah, Electric Capital Compiled by: TechFlow *Note: Throughout this article, “Ethereum” refers to the network and “ETH” refers to the asset that powers it. Far
PANews
2025/07/11 18:00
Bitcoin's market value surpasses Amazon again, rising to fifth place in global asset market value
PANews reported on July 11 that 8marketcap data showed that the market value of Bitcoin once again surpassed Amazon, reaching 2.36 trillion US dollars, rising to fifth place in the
PANews
2025/07/11 17:58
Tiansheng Capital plans to apply for Hong Kong stablecoin license
PANews reported on July 11 that according to the Hong Kong Commercial Daily, Tiansheng Capital plans to apply for a Hong Kong stablecoin license by establishing a digital asset trading
PANews
2025/07/11 17:53
GMX hacker returns 3,000 ETH
PANews reported on July 11 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Yu Jin, the GMX hacker transferred 3,000 ETH back to the security committee multi-signature address mentioned by the
PANews
2025/07/11 17:41
Japanese fashion brand ANAP increased its holdings by 28.74 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 229.23
PANews reported on July 11 that according to an official announcement, ANAP Lightning Capital, a subsidiary of Japanese fashion brand ANAP, announced today that it has increased its holdings by
PANews
2025/07/11 17:37
A whale spent $5 million to build another 1,656 ETH three hours ago
PANews reported on July 11 that according to @ai_9684xtpa monitoring, the whale 0xC77...CbA28 spent $5 million to build a position of 1,656 ETH three hours ago, at a cost of
PANews
2025/07/11 17:19
Robinhood hit with second probe over misleading crypto marketing
The trading platform is facing mounting regulatory pressure, landing under the microscope of another watchdog just days after a separate investigation. According to a Thursday press release, the Florida Attorney General’s office has launched an investigation into Robinhood’s cryptocurrency business. …
Crypto.news
2025/07/11 17:00
With strategic investment from Yzi Labs, how does Aspecta use AI to build on-chain credentials?
By Alex Liu, Foresight News On the evening of July 10, Yzi Labs announced a strategic investment in Aspecta. This article aims to briefly interpret Aspecta, which attempts to build
PANews
2025/07/11 17:00
