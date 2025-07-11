MEXC Exchange
Upexi, a listed company, announced a simultaneous private placement of $200 million in common stock and convertible notes to purchase SOL
PANews reported on July 11 that Nasdaq-listed company Upexi announced that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with certain qualified investors, qualified purchasers and institutional investors and the
PANews
2025/07/11 23:05
Opyn’s top minds defect to Coinbase in strategic shift toward onchain derivatives
Andrew Leone and Joe Clark built some of DeFi’s most groundbreaking derivatives. Now, they’re taking that expertise to Coinbase, and the implications for onchain markets could be massive. On July 11, crypto exchange Coinbase announced it had poached Opyn’s core…
Crypto.news
2025/07/11 23:03
Two congressmen launched "Anti-Crypto Corruption Week" and called on Democrats to block GENIUS and other bills
PANews reported on July 11 that according to former Fox Financial reporter Eleanor Terrett, in response to the Republican Party’s "Cryptocurrency Week", Representatives Maxine Waters and Rep. Stephen F. Lynch
PANews
2025/07/11 22:41
Inception, the EigenLayer-based re-staking protocol, announced the termination of operations
PANews reported on July 11 that Inception, a re-staking protocol built on EigenLayer, announced the termination of operations. In the past two years, Inception has successfully launched more than 15
PANews
2025/07/11 22:35
Coinbase has hired Opyn to lead the team, but does not cover Opyn’s protocol products
PANews reported on July 11 that according to The block, Coinbase has hired the core leadership team of the decentralized options protocol Opyn to seek to expand its derivatives business.
PANews
2025/07/11 22:29
Crypto Investment App RandomBag.fun Powered by ZetaChain Now Live
PANews reported on July 11 that according to official news, the new trend-based crypto investment application RandomBag.fun is now officially launched and has cooperated with ZetaChain as its cross-chain first-level
PANews
2025/07/11 22:26
Tether will stop supporting USDT for five major networks including Kusama, EOS, and Algorand starting September 1
PANews reported on July 11 that Tether plans to stop supporting USDT for the five traditional blockchains Omni Layer, Bitcoin Cash SLP, Kusama, EOS and Algorand, and freeze the remaining
PANews
2025/07/11 22:25
Coinbase sues Oregon governor and other government officials, demanding they disclose public records related to sudden changes in crypto regulatory policy
PANews reported on July 11 that Coinbase Chief Legal Officer paulgrewal.eth said in a post that Coinbase has filed a lawsuit in the Marion County Circuit Court in Oregon, demanding
PANews
2025/07/11 22:19
Ethereum Foundation offloads $25.7m ETH to a public company in rare deal
When the Ethereum Foundation offloads ETH, markets flinch. But this time, they handpicked SharpLink as the buyer. Behind the $25.7 million transaction lies a deeper narrative about staking, institutional alignment, and Ethereum’s next phase. On July 11, Minneapolis-based iGaming giant…
Crypto.news
2025/07/11 22:09
‘Crypto Week’ approaches: Will these three pro-crypto bills pass?
“Crypto week” is approaching as lawmakers in Washington aim to pass three bills related to digital assets.
PANews
2025/07/11 22:01
Trending News
Pakistan’s Crypto Minister: Demographics will drive Bitcoin adoption in Pakistan by a “leapfrog”
Ethena Foundation subsidiary repurchases 83 million ENA through third-party market makers
TRM Labs Report: Some Russian Entities Are Using Kyrgyzstan’s Cryptocurrency Industry to Evade Sanctions
The Global Artificial Intelligence Innovation Index Report 2025 was released, and the gap in artificial intelligence development between China and the United States has narrowed
KeyCorp CEO: If customers have demand for cryptocurrency, we will provide corresponding services to meet this demand