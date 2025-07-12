MEXC Exchange
SharpLink Gaming has purchased another 21,487 ETH in the past 6 hours, and its total holdings currently have a floating profit of US$79.88 million
PANews reported on July 12 that according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin’s monitoring, after acquiring 10,000 ETH directly from the Ethereum Foundation, SharpLink Gaming purchased another 21,487 ETH (US$64.26 million)
PANews
2025/07/12 09:22
A wallet previously associated with the Ethereum Foundation sold 1,206.7 ETH to the non-profit development organization Argot Collective
PANews reported on July 12 that according to on-chain analyst Ember’s monitoring, the non-profit development organization Argot Collective, which received 7,000 ETH of operating funds from the Ethereum Foundation, 6
PANews
2025/07/12 09:08
A whale spent 4.5 million USDT yesterday to buy 349.02 billion PEPE
PANews reported on July 12 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale spent $4.5 million USDT to purchase 349.02 billion $PEPE yesterday. Currently, this whale holds 508.75 billion $PEPE,
PANews
2025/07/12 09:04
Bank for International Settlements: Rapid expansion of stablecoins poses new policy challenges to regulators
PANews reported on July 12 that according to Bloomberg, the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) warned that the rapid expansion of stablecoins (digital tokens usually pegged to fiat currencies) is
PANews
2025/07/12 08:51
A new wallet withdrew 16,773 ETH from FalconX 2 hours ago, worth about $50.1 million
PANews reported on July 12 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, 2 hours ago, a newly created wallet withdrew 16,773 ETH worth 50.1 million US dollars from FalconX.
PANews
2025/07/12 08:47
The GMX project sold 10,000 ETH for 29.597 million USDT about 7 hours ago
PANews reported on July 12 that according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin’s monitoring, the assets returned by the GMX hacker to the GMX project yesterday included: 10.495 million FRAX and
PANews
2025/07/12 08:37
Coinbase changes the profile picture of its X account to Pengu NFT
PANews reported on July 12 that Coinbase changed the profile picture of its X account to Pengu NFT.
PANews
2025/07/12 08:32
Musk: xAI is not seeking financing at this time
PANews reported on July 12 that Musk tweeted, "xAI is not seeking financing at this time and has sufficient funds." Earlier news said that Musk's xAI is planning a new
PANews
2025/07/12 08:29
Democratic Lawmakers Announce Anti-Crypto Corruption Week In Blow To GOP’s Crypto Week
Ranking member of the House Financial Services Committee Maxine Waters (D-CA) Congressman Stephen Lynch (D-MA) announced July 11 that next week will be known as “Anti-Crypto Corruption Week” on Captiol Hill. Democrats Push Back On GOP Crypto Week According to the Friday notice posted on the House Financial Services Committee’s website, Democratic lawmakers will be pushing against the Republican Party’s planned “Crypto Week” in opposition to their political opponents’ mobilization to pass crypto legislation. 🚨NEW: To counter the GOP’s “Crypto Week,” Reps. @RepMaxineWaters & @RepStephenLynch are launching “Anti-Crypto Corruption Week,” rallying Dems to block the GENIUS Act, CLARITY Act & Anti-CBDC bill — warning they pave the way for what they call Trump’s crypto corruption. pic.twitter.com/kpT6JpTEKx — Eleanor Terrett (@EleanorTerrett) July 11, 2025 Specifically, Waters and Lynch called out both the CLARITY Act and the GENIUS Act by name in the notice, going so far as to call the proposed rulemaking “dangerous pieces of crypto legislation.” The two U.S. lawmakers also took aim at U.S. President Donald Trump’s crypto ventures , claiming his dive into the world of digital assets is merely a part of his “evil and corrupt crypto empire.” “Aside from lacking urgently needed consumer protections and national security guardrails, these bills would make Congress complicit in Trump’s unprecedented crypto scam – one that has personally enriched himself, his entire family, and the billionaire insiders in his cabinet, all while defrauding investors,” Waters said. Donald Trump’s Digital Asset Ventures Questioned Trump has garnered increased scrutiny in recent months over his affiliation with novel crypto platform, World Liberty Financial, over their new USD1 stablecoin as well as his the launch of his namesake memecoin $TRUMP. Critics of Trump’s ties to the blockchain sector allege that his Trump-affiliated cryptocurrencies may pose ethics concerns as anyone – including those involved in foreign governments – may purchase and hold the coins. “My Republican colleagues are eager to continue doing the bidding for the crypto industry while conveniently ignoring the vulnerabilities and opportunities for abuse that exist in crypto – especially given President Trump’s acceptance of billions of dollars in investment in his family crypto business from foreign governments and his blatant conflicts of interest,” said Congressman Lynch.
CryptoNews
2025/07/12 08:22
IOST launches $3 million token buyback program
PANews reported on July 12 that according to official news, IOST has officially launched a token repurchase plan with a total amount of US$3 million to enhance the long-term and
IOST
$0.004213
+4.74%
PANews
2025/07/12 08:18
