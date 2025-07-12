2025-07-27 Sunday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
A whale/institution transferred another 26,000 ETH to CEX in the past three days, and a total of 146,000 ETH was transferred in one month.

A whale/institution transferred another 26,000 ETH to CEX in the past three days, and a total of 146,000 ETH was transferred in one month.

PANews reported on July 13 that according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin’s monitoring, a whale/institution has transferred 26,000 ETH (US$74.11 million) to CEX in the past three days. Previously, the
以太幣
ETH$3,776.51+0.91%
Share
PANews2025/07/13 08:28
Two executives of the crypto payment company MoonPay allegedly transferred $250,000 to a fake fraud address

Two executives of the crypto payment company MoonPay allegedly transferred $250,000 to a fake fraud address

PANews reported on July 13 that according to The Block, a document submitted by the U.S. Department of Justice showed that Ivan Soto-Wright, CEO of crypto payment company Moonpay, and
U Coin
U$0.01211+1.00%
AssangeDAO
JUSTICE$0.00006999+1.70%
Share
PANews2025/07/13 08:15
The Ethereum Foundation has begun to change. Can ETH return to its peak?

The Ethereum Foundation has begun to change. Can ETH return to its peak?

Written by: Pzai, Foresight News On July 10, the Ethereum Foundation released “The Future of Ecosystem Development”, launching a series of profound architectural reforms for the Ethereum Foundation aimed at
以太幣
ETH$3,776.51+0.91%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00227309-3.78%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.10985+0.09%
Share
PANews2025/07/13 08:00
Crypto VC funding: H100 Group leads with $54m investment, Agora Finance raises $50m

Crypto VC funding: H100 Group leads with $54m investment, Agora Finance raises $50m

Venture capital funding in the crypto sector totaled $165.1 million during the week of July 6–12, spread across 10 projects spanning AI, infrastructure, gaming, and financial services. The largest round went to H100 Group, which raised $54 million, while finance…
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/13 04:00
Kyber Network Crystal jumps 90%, XRP price cools down post rally

Kyber Network Crystal jumps 90%, XRP price cools down post rally

As XRP stabilizes around $2.70 and the broader crypto market catches its breath, a wave of smaller altcoins is stealing the spotlight, led by a 95.3% surge in Kyber Network Crystal.
瑞波幣
XRP$3.2068+1.42%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/13 02:31
LILPEPE rises above Bonk, PEPE, SHIB, and the best memecoin to buy in July 2025

LILPEPE rises above Bonk, PEPE, SHIB, and the best memecoin to buy in July 2025

LILPEPE is gaining ground as July’s leading memecoin pick, rivaling DOGE and SHIB with real value and blockchain innovation. #partnercontent
Bonk
BONK$0.00003507-1.43%
柴犬幣
SHIB$0.00001412+0.56%
狗狗幣
DOGE$0.23946+0.71%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00001261+0.47%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/13 01:40
Beware of FOMO disease as Bitcoin enters banana zone, ‘Rich Dad Poor Dad’ author warns

Beware of FOMO disease as Bitcoin enters banana zone, ‘Rich Dad Poor Dad’ author warns

"Rich Dad Poor Dad" author Robert Kiyosaki has revealed he bought Bitcoin at $110,000, embracing what analyst Raoul Pal calls the market’s impending “Banana Zone.”
GET RICH QUICK
RICH$0.0001985+22.68%
FOMO.FUND
FOMO$0.00001733+5.28%
Palio
PAL$0.01017+1.70%
Banana Gun
BANANA$29.27-4.12%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/13 01:30
A whale PUMP transferred about 25 million USDC to 29 addresses before the public sale, and finally 7 addresses successfully received 5.15 million USDC

A whale PUMP transferred about 25 million USDC to 29 addresses before the public sale, and finally 7 addresses successfully received 5.15 million USDC

According to PANews on July 12, according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Aunt Ai (@ai_9684xtpa), the address E1bQJ...x2bux subscribed 40 million USDC from Circle when PUMP was rumored to be
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1382+1.46%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9995-0.02%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.00287+11.06%
Share
PANews2025/07/12 23:34
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 371 million US dollars, mainly short orders

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 371 million US dollars, mainly short orders

PANews reported on July 12 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $371 million, of which $86.8485 million
Share
PANews2025/07/12 23:30
Trump whale ff.sol invests 1 million USDC in PUMP token pre-sale

Trump whale ff.sol invests 1 million USDC in PUMP token pre-sale

According to PANews on July 12, according to Lookonchain monitoring, the TRUMP whale ff.sol participated in the PUMP token pre-sale by creating a new wallet and investing 1 million USDC.
Solana
SOL$187.48+0.62%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.01936+0.46%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9995-0.02%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$10.235+1.35%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01755-0.39%
Share
PANews2025/07/12 22:57

Trending News

More

Pakistan’s Crypto Minister: Demographics will drive Bitcoin adoption in Pakistan by a “leapfrog”

Ethena Foundation subsidiary repurchases 83 million ENA through third-party market makers

TRM Labs Report: Some Russian Entities Are Using Kyrgyzstan’s Cryptocurrency Industry to Evade Sanctions

The Global Artificial Intelligence Innovation Index Report 2025 was released, and the gap in artificial intelligence development between China and the United States has narrowed

KeyCorp CEO: If customers have demand for cryptocurrency, we will provide corresponding services to meet this demand