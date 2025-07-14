MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-07-27 Sunday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
LianLian Digital's stock price closed up 23.51%. It had announced that it planned to raise funds to develop blockchain technology in the payment field.
According to PANews on July 14, Lianlian Digital (02598), a Hong Kong-listed company, closed up 23.51%, reaching a high of HK$14.2. According to previous news, LianLian Digital plans to raise
Share
PANews
2025/07/14 16:30
Web3 builders are dangerously complacent about quantum risks | Opinion
Web3 was born from the idea that trust lies in math, not intermediaries. Quantum computing is about to test that creed.
NOT
$0.002089
-0.57%
IDEA
$0.000085
+6.25%
MATH
$0.11425
-0.67%
TRUST
$0.0006295
-1.03%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/14 16:20
Dolce & Gabbana USA cleared in $25m DGFamily NFT lawsuit
Italian luxury brand Dolce & Gabbana has secured a crucial win in a class-action lawsuit that alleges the brand failed to deliver promised benefits tied to its $25 million DGFamily NFT project. Court documents published on July 11 reveal that…
USA
$0.0000010945
-1.82%
NFT
$0.0000004729
+0.98%
WIN
$0.0000569
+0.37%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/14 16:20
AguilaTrades' long BTC profit exceeded $41 million, with a liquidation price of $108,680
PANews reported on July 14 that according to Ember’s monitoring, after experiencing consecutive losses, trader AguilaTrades not only made up for the previous loss of $34.18 million by relying on
BTC
$118,299.6
+0.73%
NOT
$0.002089
-0.57%
Share
PANews
2025/07/14 16:11
Ten years of blockchain: it is flourishing everywhere, but how well has it been implemented?
Author: Zhou Ziqi (City University of Hong Kong) In 2015, the launch of the Ethereum mainnet opened up a new era of smart contracts for blockchain technology and laid the
CITY
$0.9096
+0.34%
WELL
$0.0001553
-0.51%
SMART
$0.004237
-0.56%
LAUNCH
$0.000000000000001271
+1.51%
Share
PANews
2025/07/14 16:01
Abraxas Capital shorted BTC, ETH, and Solana, with cumulative losses exceeding $100 million
PANews reported on July 14 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, Abraxas Capital’s two wallets on the Hyperliquid platform have accumulated losses of more than $107 million due to shorting crypto
BTC
$118,299.6
+0.73%
MORE
$0.10074
-0.83%
ETH
$3,775.98
+0.90%
Share
PANews
2025/07/14 15:52
Smart money made over $20 million on TRUMP and ZEREBRO and bought $276,000 of AVA in 10 days
PANews reported on July 14 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, a smart whale who had made $18.2 million and $2 million by investing in TRUMP and ZEREBRO respectively, has recently
ZEREBRO
$0.02913
-1.32%
TRUMP
$10.228
+1.27%
SMART
$0.004237
-0.56%
AVA
$0.6248
+3.40%
Share
PANews
2025/07/14 15:44
Telegram becomes a full launchpad with Orbitt 2.0
Token launches are now even simpler. Learn how one Telegram bot combines creation, liquidity, and visibility, without developers, dashboards, or centralized exchanges. #partnercontent
NOW
$0.00729
-2.40%
LEARN
$0.02897
-0.51%
TOKEN
$0.01752
-0.56%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/14 15:36
Wintermute may be one of the $PUMP market makers and has received a small test transfer from the project party
PANews reported on July 14 that according to monitoring by ai_9684xtpa, in the past 11 hours, addresses related to the Pump.fun project conducted a small test transfer of 10 PUMPs,
MAY
$0.05374
-1.41%
PUMP
$0.002864
+10.87%
FUN
$0.013153
-2.54%
Share
PANews
2025/07/14 15:18
This frog memecoin could outperform SHIB’s 2021 rise and PEPE’s 2023 boom
Little Pepe is jumping into the memecoin spotlight with a mix of viral energy and real utility, poised to outshine past legends like Shiba Inu and Pepe Coin. #partnercontent
SHIBA
$0.000000000707
+2.46%
BOOM
$0.0129
-1.60%
LIKE
$0.011071
+0.21%
SHIB
$0.00001411
+0.35%
PEPE
$0.0000126
+0.31%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/14 15:16
Trending News
More
Pakistan’s Crypto Minister: Demographics will drive Bitcoin adoption in Pakistan by a “leapfrog”
Ethena Foundation subsidiary repurchases 83 million ENA through third-party market makers
TRM Labs Report: Some Russian Entities Are Using Kyrgyzstan’s Cryptocurrency Industry to Evade Sanctions
The Global Artificial Intelligence Innovation Index Report 2025 was released, and the gap in artificial intelligence development between China and the United States has narrowed
KeyCorp CEO: If customers have demand for cryptocurrency, we will provide corresponding services to meet this demand