Wintermute suspected as a market maker for Pump.fun’s PUMP token
Wintermute may be one of the market makers behind Pump.fun’s PUMP token, with on-chain data showing test transfers ahead of its expected launch on open markets. Wintermute, one of the most active market makers in the crypto space, appears to…
Crypto.news
2025/07/14 17:15
U.K-listed Vaultz Capital raises $1.34m of capital to buy more Bitcoin
The publicly-listed Vaultz Capital has completed a fundraising worth £1 million in ordinary shares. The company will use it to buy more Bitcoin for its reserves. In a recent press release, the digital asset operating company has announced that it…
Crypto.news
2025/07/14 17:14
UK-listed Vaultz Capital has raised £1 million to advance its Bitcoin reserve strategy
PANews reported on July 14 that according to an official announcement, Vaultz Capital, a digital asset operation company listed in the UK, announced that it has successfully raised 1 million
PANews
2025/07/14 17:12
Tao Alpha, a British listed company, purchased 28.56 BTC for the first time
PANews reported on July 14 that according to an official announcement, Tao Alpha (soon to be renamed Satsuma Technology), a British listed company, announced its first purchase of 28.56 BTC.
PANews
2025/07/14 17:11
Only one cryptocurrency set to lead stablecoin hype, Electric Capital says
Stablecoins are booming, and one cryptocurrency could quietly become the foundation of a new dollar-based economy, analysts at Electric Capital say. Despite widespread talk about “de-dollarization,” the global thirst for U.S. dollars is far from disappearing. In fact, it’s reaching…
Crypto.news
2025/07/14 17:10
SAVVY MINING launches XRP-based cloud mining contracts to expand asset utility
Savvy Mining now lets XRP holders mine directly via the cloud, no conversions, hardware, or hassle, unlocking a new way to grow value from XRP beyond payments. #partnercontent
Crypto.news
2025/07/14 17:09
GM Vietnam 2025: SSID and Kyros Ventures to host Vietnam Blockchain Week in Hanoi to build Southeast Asia’s Web3 super hub
Vietnam Blockchain Week is fully upgraded Following two successful events in 2023 and 2024, GM Vietnam - Vietnam Blockchain Week will usher in a new chapter in 2025 with a
PANews
2025/07/14 17:07
A whale has withdrawn about $120 million worth of ETH from FalconX in the past three days
PANews reported on July 14 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a newly created wallet has withdrawn 23,562 ETH since the last update, worth approximately US$70.82 million. In the past
PANews
2025/07/14 17:05
Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's transaction volume is about HK$67.8867 million
PANews reported on July 14 that Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of the close, the transaction volume of all Hong Kong virtual asset ETFs today was approximately
PANews
2025/07/14 17:02
K33 once again increased his holdings by 36 BTC, bringing his total holdings to 121 BTC
PANews reported on July 14 that according to official news, Bitcoin asset management company K33 purchased another 36 bitcoins for approximately 42.8 million Swedish kronor and currently holds a total
PANews
2025/07/14 17:02
