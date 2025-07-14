2025-07-27 Sunday

Strategy spent about $472.5 million last week to increase its holdings of 4,225 bitcoins

PANews reported on July 14 that according to official news, Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy) spent about $472.5 million to purchase 4,225 bitcoins at a price of $111,827 per bitcoin between July
PANews2025/07/14 20:01
Matador Technologies, a publicly traded company, has applied to raise $900 million in 25 months, including to accumulate Bitcoin reserves

PANews reported on July 14 that according to an official announcement, Matador Technologies Inc., a Canadian listed company, has submitted a preliminary simplified prospectus to the securities regulatory commissions of
PANews2025/07/14 19:39
Sonnet, a listed company, plans to change its name to Hyperliquid Strategies through a merger transaction, and is expected to hold 12.6 million HYPE and $300 million in cash

PANews reported on July 14 that according to The Block, on July 15, Nasdaq-listed biotech company Sonnet BioTherapeutics agreed to merge with Rorschach I LLC, changing its name to Hyperliquid
PANews2025/07/14 19:30
US judge dismisses NFT lawsuit against Dolce & Gabbana's US subsidiary

PANews reported on July 14 that according to Decrypt, U.S. federal judge Naomi Reice Buchwald dismissed a class action lawsuit against Dolce & Gabbana's U.S. subsidiary (D&G USA). The lawsuit
PANews2025/07/14 19:17
Stablecoin RDA: China's new paradigm of "real number integration"

Definition and core concept of RDA RDA (Real Data Assets) is an innovative paradigm proposed by the Shanghai Data Exchange in 2025. Its core concept is "real number integration". Through
PANews2025/07/14 19:07
3 coins below $0.50 projected to be the next blue-chip crypto like Ethereum

Three promising tokens under $0.50, including Little Pepe, Sei, and Polygon, are catching the eye of investors hunting for the next big breakout. #partnercontent
Crypto.news2025/07/14 19:07
Decentralized lending protocol Aave net deposits exceed $50 billion

PANews reported on July 14 that according to The Block, the net deposit of decentralized lending protocol Aave exceeded US$50 billion, becoming the first DeFi project to achieve this milestone.
PANews2025/07/14 18:37
Click Holdings to build a $100 million Bitcoin and Solana asset reserve

PANews reported on July 14 that according to official news, human resources and elderly care solution provider Click Holdings (NASDAQ: CLIK) plans to build a Bitcoin and Solana asset reserve
PANews2025/07/14 18:28
Lloyds and Aberdeen use tokenized assets for FX collateral in UK first

Lloyds Banking Group and Aberdeen Investments have completed the UK’s first FX trades collateralized with tokenized real-world assets, in a blockchain pilot with Archax. Lloyds Banking Group and Aberdeen Investments have teamed up with UK-regulated crypto exchange Archax to pilot…
Crypto.news2025/07/14 18:27
Hungarian legislation that went into effect this month criminalizes cryptocurrency trading

PANews reported on July 14 that, according to Forbes, Hungary has enacted one of the world's strictest cryptocurrency legislations, which has caused widespread confusion and concern in the fintech field
PANews2025/07/14 18:23

