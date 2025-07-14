MEXC Exchange
EU prepares to impose retaliatory tariffs on 72 billion euros of U.S. goods
PANews reported on July 14 that according to Jinshi, the European Commission's Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security, Šefčović, said on the 14th that if the US-EU trade negotiations fail,
PANews
2025/07/14 23:48
AguilaTrades, a giant whale, currently has a floating profit of $33.93 million on its 20x BTC long position
PANews reported on July 14 that according to on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, the whale AguilaTrades currently has a floating profit of $33.93 million on its 20x BTC long position, making up
PANews
2025/07/14 23:45
SOL coin news: Solana gets boost with DeFi Development new strategy
DeFi Development Corp. has introduced a new metric to track his Solana holdings.
Crypto.news
2025/07/14 23:30
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 734 million US dollars, mainly long orders
PANews reported on July 14 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $734 million, of which $567 million
PANews
2025/07/14 23:30
Today, 10 US Bitcoin ETFs had a net inflow of 8,958 BTC, and 9 Ethereum ETFs had a net inflow of 68,957 ETH
PANews reported on July 14 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, 10 Bitcoin ETFs had a net inflow of 8,958 BTC (worth $1.08 billion), of which iShares (BlackRock) had a single-day
PANews
2025/07/14 23:21
Trump threatens 100% secondary tariffs on Russia
PANews reported on July 14 that according to Jinshi, Trump threatened to impose a 100% secondary tariff on Russia. Earlier news , Trump said that if no agreement can be
PANews
2025/07/14 23:15
Trump: If no deal is reached within 50 days, severe tariffs will be imposed on Russia
PANews reported on July 14 that according to Jinshi, Trump said that if no agreement can be reached within 50 days, severe tariffs will be imposed on Russia.
PANews
2025/07/14 23:14
Kazakhstan plans to invest gold, foreign exchange reserves and national fund assets in crypto assets
PANews reported on July 14 that according to local media Kursiv, the governor of the Central Bank of Kazakhstan, Timur Suleimenov, said that the country plans to invest its gold
PANews
2025/07/14 23:04
Meme coin TRUMP has brought a total of $172 million in transaction fees to 10 crypto exchanges
PANews reported on July 14 that according to Cointelegraph, citing Reuters, Trump-themed Meme coin TRUMP generated $172 million in transaction fees for 10 exchanges. The token was listed on the
PANews
2025/07/14 22:58
An ancient whale transferred another 10,000 BTC, and today a total of about 20,000 BTC were transferred to the same address
PANews reported on July 14 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Yu Jin, the "ancient whale that has held 80,000 BTC for 14 years" has transferred another 10,000 BTC
PANews
2025/07/14 22:50
