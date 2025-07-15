2025-07-27 Sunday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
CICC: There are advantages in deploying stablecoins on the Internet

CICC: There are advantages in deploying stablecoins on the Internet

PANews reported on July 15 that CICC Research Report stated that we judge that the popularization of stablecoins will have limited impact on existing businesses such as WeChat Pay. The
Share
PANews2025/07/15 08:17
Movement: $MOVE repurchase has been completed, and the foundation has repurchased approximately 180 million $MOVE tokens

Movement: $MOVE repurchase has been completed, and the foundation has repurchased approximately 180 million $MOVE tokens

PANews reported on July 15 that according to the announcement of the Movement Network Foundation, the $MOVE repurchase has been completed. The foundation has repurchased approximately 180 million $MOVE tokens
Movement
MOVE$0,1455+%2,53
Share
PANews2025/07/15 08:13
Huang Renxun will attend the 3rd Blockchain Expo on July 16

Huang Renxun will attend the 3rd Blockchain Expo on July 16

PANews reported on July 15 that CCTV learned from the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade that at the invitation of the China Council for the Promotion of
Polytrade
TRADE$0,15608+%2,07
Share
PANews2025/07/15 08:02
L1 zkEVM: The first step towards Ethereum’s ZK endgame

L1 zkEVM: The first step towards Ethereum’s ZK endgame

For those who closely follow the development of Ethereum technology, the blog post " Delivering L1 zkEVM #1: Real-time Proofs " recently released by Ethereum engineer Sophia Gold is of
GOLD
GOLD$0,0000000000003-%9,09
ZKsync
ZK$0,05773+%3,53
L1
L1$0,01026+%0,58
SophiaVerse
SOPHIA$0,004188-%2,24
Share
PANews2025/07/15 08:00
Ancient Bitcoin whale transfers 40,000 BTC, suspected wallet cleanup

Ancient Bitcoin whale transfers 40,000 BTC, suspected wallet cleanup

PANews reported on July 15 that according to Yujin, an ancient whale holding 80,000 BTC and having been silent for 14 years, transferred 40,000 BTC from 4 addresses to 2
比特幣
BTC$118.285,77+%0,77
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0,01936+%0,46
Share
PANews2025/07/15 07:53
The Federal Reserve, FDIC and OCC jointly issued a statement clarifying the rules for banks holding customer crypto assets

The Federal Reserve, FDIC and OCC jointly issued a statement clarifying the rules for banks holding customer crypto assets

PANews reported on July 15 that the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), the Federal Reserve Board (Fed) and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) jointly issued
U Coin
U$0,01211+%1,16
Share
PANews2025/07/15 07:46
TD Cowen raises Strategy target price to $680, Bitcoin is expected to reach $155,000 by the end of the year

TD Cowen raises Strategy target price to $680, Bitcoin is expected to reach $155,000 by the end of the year

PANews reported on July 15 that according to The Block, TD Cowen raised the target price of Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy) from $590 to $680, and predicted in its latest research
Big Red
TD$0,000002069--%
Share
PANews2025/07/15 07:42
Bitcoin skeptic Vanguard Group becomes Strategy's largest shareholder, holding more than 20 million shares

Bitcoin skeptic Vanguard Group becomes Strategy's largest shareholder, holding more than 20 million shares

PANews reported on July 15 that according to The Block, although Vanguard Group has publicly criticized Bitcoin as an "immature asset" and unsuitable for long-term investors, this giant with $10
Moonveil
MORE$0,10067-%0,94
Share
PANews2025/07/15 07:40
SharpLink Gaming purchased another 24,000 ETH, bringing its total holdings close to 300,000

SharpLink Gaming purchased another 24,000 ETH, bringing its total holdings close to 300,000

PANews reported on July 15 that according to Ember, SharpLink Gaming continued to purchase 24,371 ETH through Coinbase Prime 5 hours ago, worth about $ 73.21 million. Since reserving ETH
以太幣
ETH$3.774,87+%0,86
Share
PANews2025/07/15 07:31
Canadian company Digital Commodities has completed the final stage of $2 million in non-brokered private placement financing

Canadian company Digital Commodities has completed the final stage of $2 million in non-brokered private placement financing

PANews reported on July 15 that Digital Commodities, a Canadian listed company, has completed the final stage of a $2 million non-brokered private placement. The financing was fully subscribed, with
Stage
STAGE$0,0000551-%19,79
Share
PANews2025/07/15 07:29

Trending News

More

Pakistan’s Crypto Minister: Demographics will drive Bitcoin adoption in Pakistan by a “leapfrog”

Ethena Foundation subsidiary repurchases 83 million ENA through third-party market makers

TRM Labs Report: Some Russian Entities Are Using Kyrgyzstan’s Cryptocurrency Industry to Evade Sanctions

The Global Artificial Intelligence Innovation Index Report 2025 was released, and the gap in artificial intelligence development between China and the United States has narrowed

KeyCorp CEO: If customers have demand for cryptocurrency, we will provide corresponding services to meet this demand