Returning to the road of "world computer", a brief analysis of Ethereum's five major technical strategies for the future

Based on Ethereum's technical roadmap for the next two years, we share some "technical breakthroughs" that may support prices (specially provided by E Guards): 1) zkEVM layer1 integration Implementation timeline:
PANews2025/07/15 12:00
Greenland (Asia) Securities has been approved to upgrade its Hong Kong digital asset business license

PANews reported on July 15 that according to Greenland Group, Greenland (Asia) Securities, a subsidiary of Greenland Group, has recently been approved by the Hong Kong Securities Regulatory Commission for
PANews2025/07/15 11:59
Bitcoin spot ETF had a net inflow of $297 million yesterday, marking the eighth consecutive day of net inflow

PANews reported on July 15 that according to SoSoValue data, on July 14, Eastern Time, Bitcoin spot ETFs had a total net inflow of $297 million, recording net inflows for
PANews2025/07/15 11:54
Ethereum spot ETF received $259 million in inflows yesterday, marking the seventh consecutive day of net inflows

PANews reported on July 15 that according to SoSoValue data, on July 14, Eastern Time, Ethereum spot ETFs had a total net inflow of $259 million, recording net inflows for
PANews2025/07/15 11:53
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for July 15, 2025 – Bitcoin Falls Below $117K as Traders Lock In Profits After All-Time High Rally

The crypto market is showing bearish signals today, with the total crypto market cap falling 5%. Bitcoin is down nearly 2% over the past 24 hours, currently trading just below $117,000, after touching $123,100 yesterday. Ethereum has also slipped today as it trades below $3,000. But what else is happening in crypto news today? Follow our up-to-date live coverage below.
CryptoNews2025/07/15 11:43
Unauthorized crypto trading now carries 2 years of prison in Hungary

Hungary has updated its Criminal Code, imposing potential prison sentences for those using or running unauthorized crypto exchanges.
PANews2025/07/15 11:41
Fed, OCC, FDIC issue joint guideline for banks safekeeping crypto assets for customers

The Federal Reserve (Fed), Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) issued a joint statement on Monday aiming to guide banks seeking to offer crypto safekeeping services to customers.
Fxstreet2025/07/15 11:41
BTC Fossil Hands Transferred Another 1,500 BTC, Cumulative BTC Transferred Exceeds $2.1 Billion

PANews reported on July 15 that according to Ai Yi, the number of BTC transferred from the BTC fossil holder who held the BTC for 14 years to Galaxy Digital
PANews2025/07/15 11:17
Phantom: The wallet Swapper service has been restored after the interruption, but the popular token function has not yet been restored

PANews reported on July 15 that according to Phantom’s official announcement, the interruption problem affecting its Swapper service has been resolved, but the popular token function in Explore is still
PANews2025/07/15 11:04
Not Their Bag: Dolce & Gabbana USA Dismissed from NFT Fraud Case

Dolce & Gabbana USA Inc., the American branch of the Italian luxury fashion house, has been dismissed by a federal judge from a class-action lawsuit involving its NFT project. Dolce & Gabbana USA Was Not Behind Failed NFT Project According to a July 11 ruling from Judge Naomi Reice Buchwald of the Southern District of New York, Dolce & Gabbana USA Inc. is cleared from the high-profile litigation as it is not an “alter ego” of its parent company, Dolce & Gabbana SRL, which was in charge of the NFT-focused “DGFamily” project. “The Court finds that plaintiff has not adequately alleged that D&G S.R.L. completely dominated D&G USA even if D&G S.R.L. allegedly shared some employees and office space with D&G USA,” the filing states in part. “For the foregoing reasons, D&G USA’s motion is granted,” Reice concludes. DGFamily NFT Project Slammed As Rug Pull In Lawsuit Filed in May and amended in September 2024 , the lawsuit alleges that Dolce & Gabbana US and its Italian counterpart abandoned the “DGFamily” NFT project and failed to deliver on the mission’s promises while retaining customer funds. According to the Dolce & Gabbana website, “DGFamily” supposedly provided access to exclusive drops and collaborations, digital wearables, physical products, and events hosted by the company. However, the litigation implies that the iconic fashion house’s digital asset venture was nothing more than a classic “rug pull.” 1/ Dolce&Gabbana and @UNXD_NFT announce the highly anticipated launch of the DGFamily community. 3 distinct Boxes + digital, physical, & experiential benefits that take holders on a journey between real life & the metaverse. https://t.co/JMmmWZuRPu https://t.co/sCWuIQSwnD 🧵👇 pic.twitter.com/r5t0M3FfBs — Dolce & Gabbana (@dolcegabbana) February 21, 2022 “Each of Defendants’ misrepresentations and omissions were material because they were designed to, and did, entice the public into purchasing unregistered securities (DGFamily Products) which were barely more than a vehicle for the Defendants’ enrichment,” the lawsuit reads. “Either through reckless incompetence or greed, Defendants failed to deliver what they promised in exchange for purchasing their digital assets and abandoned their crypto project while retaining over $25 million used to fund the project,” it continues. With the U.S. branch now cleared from the litigation, it remains unclear how the lawsuit will proceed.
CryptoNews2025/07/15 11:00

