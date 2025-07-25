MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-07-27 Sunday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
EigenLayer launches multi-chain verification starting with Base
EigenLayer has launched a new feature that lets developers run Actively Validated Services on networks beyond Ethereum, beginning with Base. The announcement was made on July 24 through the company’s EigenCloud X account. Up until now, AVSs were limited to…
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/25 16:02
Injective launches SBET, the first onchain Digital Asset Treasury
Injective has launched SBET, the first onchain Digital Asset Treasury, marking a major milestone for its iAssets framework and the growing ecosystem of tokenized real-world assets. Injective (INJ) has just announced the launch of SBET, the world’s first onchain digital asset…
MAJOR
$0.17226
+0.29%
INJ
$15.3
+7.59%
REAL
$0.04818
-0.74%
LAUNCH
$0.000000000000001271
+1.51%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/25 15:59
An address bought 6 hoodie CryptoPunks with 808 ETH 2 hours ago, and holds a total of 12 CryptoPunks
PANews reported on July 25 that according to Opensea chain data, the address 0x8000df...6420 purchased a large number of 6 hoodie-style CryptoPunks at a total price of 808.4 ETH 2
ETH
$3,781.19
+0.95%
Share
PANews
2025/07/25 15:54
Analysis: Bitcoin is expected to continue to consolidate until August and it will be difficult to break through the key resistance level of $122,000 in the short term
PANews July 25 news, Matrixport pointed out in the latest report that Bitcoin may maintain a consolidation trend in the summer. Although it has previously broken through the key trend
MAY
$0.05382
-1.02%
Share
PANews
2025/07/25 15:34
Hong Kong-listed company Ruihe Digital Intelligence rose 10% during the session and announced a HK$80 million cryptocurrency investment plan
PANews reported on July 25 that according to relevant market data, Hong Kong-listed company Ruihe Digital Intelligence rose 10% during the session, reaching a high of HK$1.67 and currently trading
ROSE
$0.02822
+2.50%
Share
PANews
2025/07/25 15:29
Why is Bitcoin dropping today? Four clear drivers of the $115k tumble
After weeks of climbing, Bitcoin is pulling back. The crypto giant has dropped a few points on the day, dragging the crypto market down with it. Bitcoin (BTC) is currently trading around $115,630, down roughly 2.6% today. This is one…
BTC
$118,309.98
+0.81%
WHY
$0.00000003081
-22.95%
CLEAR
$0.03985
-7.43%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/25 15:26
CryptoQuant analysis: Bitcoin's current pullback is within the normal fluctuation range
PANews reported on July 25 that CryptoQuant analyst Axel Adler Jr said that the recent maximum price drop of Bitcoin in a 5-minute time frame was 6%. Although it looked
Share
PANews
2025/07/25 15:18
"Rich Dad Poor Dad" author: Ordinary investors can choose gold, silver and Bitcoin ETFs because they are convenient for investment
PANews July 25 news, Robert Kiyosaki, author of "Rich Dad Poor Dad", suggested that ordinary investors can choose gold, silver and Bitcoin ETFs because of their convenient investment. But he
GOLD
$0.00000000000029
-12.12%
RICH
$0.0001997
+25.59%
Share
PANews
2025/07/25 15:12
EigenLayer introduces multi-chain verification on Base, enabling AVS to expand beyond Ethereum L1
PANews reported on July 25 that according to The Block, Eigen Labs has launched a new feature called "Multi-chain Verification", which is a change in the way active verification services
EIGEN
$1.3929
+2.91%
L1
$0.01026
+0.88%
BLOCK
$0.1281
-12.55%
CHANGE
$0.00227003
-3.96%
MULTI
$0.0822
+0.80%
Share
PANews
2025/07/25 14:26
In the past 50 minutes, Galaxy transferred out another 5,153 BTC, with a total value of US$596 million
PANews July 25 news, according to the on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa monitoring, the sell-off is still going on. In the past 50 minutes, Galaxy has transferred out 5,153 BTC again, with
BTC
$118,309.98
+0.81%
Share
PANews
2025/07/25 14:14
Trending News
More
Pakistan’s Crypto Minister: Demographics will drive Bitcoin adoption in Pakistan by a “leapfrog”
Ethena Foundation subsidiary repurchases 83 million ENA through third-party market makers
TRM Labs Report: Some Russian Entities Are Using Kyrgyzstan’s Cryptocurrency Industry to Evade Sanctions
The Global Artificial Intelligence Innovation Index Report 2025 was released, and the gap in artificial intelligence development between China and the United States has narrowed
KeyCorp CEO: If customers have demand for cryptocurrency, we will provide corresponding services to meet this demand