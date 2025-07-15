2025-07-27 Sunday

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 539 million US dollars, mainly short orders

PANews reported on July 15 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $539 million, of which $122 million
PANews2025/07/15 23:30
David Sacks: Trump administration plans to ban CBDC issuance

PANews reported on July 15 that according to Jinshi, David Sacks, the White House director of artificial intelligence and cryptocurrency, said that the US President Trump administration intends to ban
PANews2025/07/15 23:25
California partners with crypto executives from Ripple, Coinbase and others to improve government efficiency

PANews reported on July 15 that according to crypto journalist Eleanor Terrett, California Governor Gavin Newsom announced the launch of the "California Breakthrough Project", which will work with senior leaders
PANews2025/07/15 23:24
James Wynn's BTC and PEPE long positions face partial liquidation

PANews reported on July 15 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, James Wynn's BTC (40x leverage) and PEPE (10x leverage) long positions are facing partial forced liquidation.
PANews2025/07/15 23:12
Central Bank of Ghana Governor: Ghana is finalizing regulatory framework for cryptocurrency trading

PANews reported on July 15 that according to Bloomberg, Johnson Asiama, governor of the Central Bank of Ghana, said that Ghana is developing a plan to hedge the price of
PANews2025/07/15 23:09
Programmable regulation is the missing key to DeFi’s legal future

Programmable regulation is the missing key to DeFi’s legal future

Programmable regulation could be the solution to legacy regulatory frameworks struggling to keep pace with DeFi’s rapidly evolving ecosystems. Embedding compliance in code can bring legal clarity, reduce risk and
PANews2025/07/15 23:05
US Department of Justice closes investigation into prediction platform PolyMarket

PANews reported on July 15 that according to Jinshi, the US Department of Justice has ended its investigation into the prediction platform PolyMarket.
PANews2025/07/15 23:04
Tether holds over $127 billion in U.S. Treasuries in Q2

PANews reported on July 15 that Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino posted on the X platform that in the second quarter of 2025, Tether (USDT) held more than $127 billion in
PANews2025/07/15 23:02
Joining Cloud Mining in 2025 Is Equivalent to Owning Your Own Money Printing Machine

CryptoNews2025/07/15 23:00
BBVA expands crypto access in Spain: Here’s what changed

Spain’s BBVA opens retail access to Bitcoin and Ether through its mobile app, offering bank-grade custody and MiCA-backed compliance without the complexity of crypto exchanges.
PANews2025/07/15 22:56

