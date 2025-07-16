2025-07-27 Sunday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
DOJ, CFTC close Polymarket case months after FBI raid, no charges filed

DOJ, CFTC close Polymarket case months after FBI raid, no charges filed

Eight months after FBI agents stormed his Soho penthouse, Polymarket CEO Shayne Coplan has the last laugh. The DOJ and CFTC quietly dropped their probes with nothing to show, exposing the cracks in Washington’s crypto crackdown. On July 15, Bloomberg…
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/16 02:09
Solana price prediction for July 2025 – SOL bulls targeting the $200 mark next?

Solana price prediction for July 2025 – SOL bulls targeting the $200 mark next?

Solana continues to remain one of the leaders in this ongoing bull rally. It held the $150 support with conviction, and now bulls are eyeing the $200 resistance next. Can $200 come from the current price of $165, or will…
Solana
SOL$187,17+0,55%
Nowchain
NOW$0,00734-1,60%
BULLS
BULLS$172,96+0,20%
Tron Bull
BULL$0,004601+9,94%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/16 02:03
BlackRock’s Q2 Digital Asset Inflows Reach $14B, Total AUM Hits $79.6B

BlackRock’s Q2 Digital Asset Inflows Reach $14B, Total AUM Hits $79.6B

BlackRock reported $14.1 billion in digital asset net inflows for the second quarter of 2025, pushing the firm’s total assets under management (AUM) in this segment to $79.6 billion. Although digital assets still represent just 1% of BlackRock’s $12.5 trillion in total AUM, the category is emerging as one of its fastest-growing product lines. Digital assets contributed hugely to BlackRock’s broader ETF performance. Within the firm’s $85 billion in total ETF inflows during Q2, digital products alone accounted for $14 billion. Year-to-date, digital asset net inflows have reached $17 billion, showing persistent institutional interest despite a complex macroeconomic backdrop. Revenue Contribution Remains Modest—For Now Digital assets generated $40 million in base fees and securities lending revenue in Q2 2025, also accounting for 1% of BlackRock’s total revenue from investment advisory and administration services. While modest compared to traditional asset classes, the figure reflects a growing stream of yield-generating exposure from crypto-related products . CEO Larry Fink attributed some of the firm’s performance momentum to digital assets, along with custom strategies and technology-led platforms like Aperio. BlackRock Shows Long-Term Commitment to Digital Finance In a statement accompanying the results, CEO Larry Fink emphasized the growing role of digital assets in attracting a new generation of investors. “We’re attracting a new and increasingly global generation of investors through things like our digital assets offerings,” he said. Digital assets are currently reported under the ETF category, alongside core equity and fixed income. However, with digital assets contributing nearly 31% of alternative product flows in Q2, they are becoming a key pillar of the firm’s alternative investment strategy. While digital assets remain a small slice of the overall portfolio, BlackRock’s growing involvement in tokenized finance, ETFs, and related infrastructure suggests a long-term commitment to institutional crypto adoption. “These are just the early days in our next phase of even stronger growth,” Fink added. BlackRock Shares Tumble BlackRock shares fell more than 6% after a major institutional client based in Asia withdrew $52 billion from its index funds during the second quarter, the Wall Street Journal reported. The withdrawal illustrates the volatility that even the world’s largest asset manager can face from a small number of large clients, particularly in passive investment vehicles. Still, BlackRock’s overall performance remained strong, with total assets under management climbing to a record $12.53 trillion. According to the WSJ , net income rose 6.5% year-over-year to $1.59 billion, indicating operational resilience in the face of short-term outflows. The firm also reported increased revenue driven by higher base fees and strong flows into active strategies and ETFs, suggesting that BlackRock continues to diversify its growth drivers beyond traditional index products.
Share
CryptoNews2025/07/16 02:03
Trump calls for GENIUS Act to pass Tuesday, despite reports of later vote

Trump calls for GENIUS Act to pass Tuesday, despite reports of later vote

Republicans are planning to hold votes on three pieces of crypto-related legislation, but it’s unclear if they’ll be able to meet the president’s accelerated timeline.
LightLink
LL$0,01429+2,21%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0,04586-0,17%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$10,222+1,32%
HoldCoin
HOLD$0,00005306+2,35%
Share
PANews2025/07/16 01:48
Dow Jones drops 300 points on CPI data, NVIDIA stock lifts Nasdaq on China news

Dow Jones drops 300 points on CPI data, NVIDIA stock lifts Nasdaq on China news

U.S. stocks were mixed as rising inflation and trade war coincides with Nvidia's strong performance.
Polytrade
TRADE$0,15621+2,15%
U Coin
U$0,01211+1,16%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/16 01:42
TRX holds strong despite downward flip for top altcoins

TRX holds strong despite downward flip for top altcoins

TRON price slipped on Tuesday as the cryptocurrency market hit the rocks amid a sudden dip for Bitcoin, but bulls remained largely in control as the altcoin hovered between $0.2955 and $0.3029. As the sell-off pressure for Bitcoin (BTC) hit…
比特幣
BTC$118 280,03+0,79%
TOP Network
TOP$0,000097--%
BULLS
BULLS$172,96+0,20%
波場
TRX$0,3211+1,03%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0,00225-4,41%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/16 01:34
Crypto market booms again: Here’s why investors are choosing Mint Miner

Crypto market booms again: Here’s why investors are choosing Mint Miner

Bitcoin breaks $120k, XRP $3, and cloud mining platforms like Mint Miner gain traction amid market frenzy. #sponsoredcontent
SphereX
HERE$0,00036--%
Wink
LIKE$0,011062+0,14%
Cloud
CLOUD$0,08707-1,69%
MINT
MINT$0,010781+1,39%
瑞波幣
XRP$3,202+1,33%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/16 01:15
Boundless beta launch triggers new era of zero-knowledge market infrastructure

Boundless beta launch triggers new era of zero-knowledge market infrastructure

The launch of Boundless’ incentivized testnet marks crypto’s first real stress test for production-ready zero-knowledge infrastructure. With the Ethereum Foundation and EigenLayer as early adopters, the scramble to operationalize ZK proofs across chains has officially begun. According to a press…
READY
READY$0,003686-5,51%
ZeroLend
ZERO$0,00004733+1,11%
ZKsync
ZK$0,0577+3,70%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0,000000000000001271+1,51%
Beta Token
BETA$0,0003697-14,20%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/16 01:06
Market revival could catapult Pi coin to $5 and beyond, 50x potential

Market revival could catapult Pi coin to $5 and beyond, 50x potential

Pi Network eyes a potential 50x rally, while XYZVerse rises as the newest memecoin backed by global sports fan communities. #partnercontent
Pi Network
PI$0,44129-0,31%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/16 00:45
South Korea’s Tax-Chief Nominee Vows Crackdown on Crypto Tax Evasion

South Korea’s Tax-Chief Nominee Vows Crackdown on Crypto Tax Evasion

Key Takeaways: Nominee Lim Gwang-hyun emphasized stricter enforcement of crypto tax rules during his confirmation hearing. South Korea is developing a system to monitor virtual asset transactions and apply AI for risk detection. The OECD’s Crypto-Asset Reporting Framework (CARF) shows global alignment, but gaps remain in regulatory consistency across jurisdictions. Lim Gwang-hyun, the nominee for South Korea ’s Commissioner of the National Tax Service (NTS), said he would strengthen oversight of digital asset transactions and expand cross-border information sharing to counter tax evasion. According to remarks made during a National Assembly hearing on July 15, Lim addressed several tax-related issues, prompting an enhanced tax evasion detection system. South Korea Targets Crypto Tax Evasion Speaking before the Planning and Finance Committee, Lim said, “In order to advance the capital market, we will continue to respond more resolutely to stock price manipulation, irregular capital transactions by controlling shareholders, and illegal profiteering.” He emphasized the need to monitor new forms of tax avoidance, including activities involving virtual assets. To address this, Lim proposed the establishment of a virtual asset transaction history collection system to detect abuse early. Lim also said the agency would enhance its detection system by applying artificial intelligence to past tax investigation cases. He explained that, in the future, inputting basic data such as financial statements could trigger automated detection of suspicious activity. In addition to domestic efforts, Lim said he would “block the outflow of national wealth” by “expanding tax information exchange with foreign countries and diversifying overseas information collection channels for intelligent anti-social overseas tax evasion.” “We urgently need a ‘pinpoint tax administration’ that focuses tax administration capabilities on areas that require tax justice,” he said. The hearing was part of the confirmation process for Lim’s appointment to lead South Korea’s tax authority. 🇰🇷 Proposed amendment in South Korea underscores the complexities of bringing crypto into institutional finance. #korea #etf https://t.co/btMXBinW7X — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) June 27, 2025 Global Effort on Digital Asset Reporting While South Korea sharpens its enforcement tools, global authorities are also stepping up efforts to track crypto-linked tax evasion. The OECD has finalized its Crypto-Asset Reporting Framework (CARF), which mandates automatic information exchange on digital asset holdings across jurisdictions. Several G20 nations have pledged to adopt the rules by 2027, indicating an international alignment on tax transparency in crypto markets. However, implementation remains uneven. Some jurisdictions continue to serve as havens for anonymous or lightly regulated crypto activity, complicating audit trails for tax authorities. While national regulators like Korea’s NTS adopt AI and real-time tracking systems, cross-border coordination will likely become a key test of whether global tax enforcement can keep pace with digital finance. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) What concerns exist over the use of AI in tax enforcement? AI-based tax enforcement raises questions about false positives, algorithmic transparency, and the risk of disproportionate scrutiny on small or uninformed investors. Are there global penalties for crypto tax evasion? While domestic penalties vary, the OECD’s new framework encourages jurisdictions to implement aligned enforcement standards. However, enforcement largely remains national in scope, and extradition or asset seizure can be complicated. How might privacy laws affect tax data sharing? International tax data exchange must comply with local data protection laws, which can slow down implementation or restrict what types of user data are shared across borders. What role do exchanges play in global crypto tax enforcement? Centralized exchanges are increasingly required to report user data under AML and tax laws. Some platforms already share information with tax authorities under agreements like the Common Reporting Standard.
BRC20.COM
COM$0,024932-5,83%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0,2828-25,55%
Moonveil
MORE$0,10067-0,91%
Orderly Network
ORDER$0,1026-1,91%
Threshold
T$0,01786+2,82%
Share
CryptoNews2025/07/16 00:32

Trending News

More

Pakistan’s Crypto Minister: Demographics will drive Bitcoin adoption in Pakistan by a “leapfrog”

Ethena Foundation subsidiary repurchases 83 million ENA through third-party market makers

TRM Labs Report: Some Russian Entities Are Using Kyrgyzstan’s Cryptocurrency Industry to Evade Sanctions

The Global Artificial Intelligence Innovation Index Report 2025 was released, and the gap in artificial intelligence development between China and the United States has narrowed

KeyCorp CEO: If customers have demand for cryptocurrency, we will provide corresponding services to meet this demand