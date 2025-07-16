MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-07-27 Sunday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
DigiFT announces partnership with FundBridge, Wellington Management and Libeara to promote treasury bond strategies on blockchain
PANews reported on July 16 that Singapore's licensed cryptocurrency exchange DigiFT announced that it has established a strategic partnership with FundBridge Capital, Wellington Management and Libeara to officially introduce the
BOND
$0.2221
+0.40%
Share
PANews
2025/07/16 10:00
AI needs cryptocurrency, not traditional finance
Author: Liu Honglin In the past few years, AI technology has made rapid progress. Large models, intelligent agents, and automated systems have emerged one after another. From content generation to
NOT
$0.00209
-0.23%
AI
$0.1377
+1.47%
Share
PANews
2025/07/16 10:00
US Energy Secretary: The AI race is the next Manhattan Project
PANews reported on July 16 that U.S. Energy Secretary Wright compared the competition in artificial intelligence (AI) to the U.S. atomic bomb program during World War II. "The AI competition
U
$0.01211
+1.16%
AI
$0.1377
+1.47%
BOMB
$0.0005586
+3.69%
Share
PANews
2025/07/16 09:46
The U.S. House of Representatives will hold a procedural vote at 12:20 p.m. tomorrow (EST)
PANews reported on July 16 that according to Eleanor Terrett, the U.S. House of Representatives has scheduled a new round of procedural votes at around 12:20 noon tomorrow (EST). If
U
$0.01211
+1.16%
HOUSE
$0.013851
+11.94%
M
$0.34702
-4.73%
HOLD
$0.00005305
+2.33%
Share
PANews
2025/07/16 09:43
A whale organization sold 15,000 ETH through Wintermute in the past 8 hours
PANews reported on July 16 that according to Ember, the whale / institution that made a profit of $ 30.45 million through two ETH band operations has reduced its holdings
ETH
$3,774.59
+0.96%
Share
PANews
2025/07/16 09:32
Trump meets with 11 members of the House of Representatives to discuss passing the "GENIUS Act" legislative rules
PANews reported on July 16 that President Trump issued a statement saying that he met with 11 members of the House of Representatives in the Oval Office of the White
WHITE
$0.0005341
+4.80%
ACT
$0.04587
-0.15%
HOUSE
$0.013851
+11.94%
TRUMP
$10.22
+1.30%
MET
$0.197
+1.54%
Share
PANews
2025/07/16 08:50
Bitcoin faces "existential threat", new proposal to freeze quantum-vulnerable Bitcoin such as Satoshi Nakamoto
PANews reported on July 16 that according to Decrypt , Casa CTO Jameson Lopp and five developers jointly proposed a Bitcoin Improvement Proposal ( BIP ), planning to gradually phase
Share
PANews
2025/07/16 08:42
U.S. Senator Cynthia Lummis publicly calls for Chairman Powell to resign
PANews reported on July 16 that U.S. Senator Cynthia Lummis publicly stated on the X platform that "Chair Powell must resign.", calling on Federal Reserve Chairman Powell to resign.
U
$0.01211
+1.16%
Share
PANews
2025/07/16 08:30
A newly created wallet withdrew 27,805.52 ETH from FalconX. In the past four days, a total of more than $200 million in ETH has been withdrawn from FalconX.
PANews reported on July 16 that according to Onchain Lens , a newly created wallet has just withdrawn 27,805.52 ETH from FalconX , worth about $83.18 million. In the past
MORE
$0.10062
-0.96%
WALLET
$0.01936
+0.51%
ETH
$3,774.59
+0.96%
Share
PANews
2025/07/16 08:28
SharpLink Gaming purchased another 5,188 ETH 10 hours ago, with a total holding of 300,000 ETH
PANews reported on July 16 that according to Ember, SharpLink Gaming 's purchases are still ongoing. 10 hours ago, the agency purchased another 5,188 ETH (about $15.86 million) through Coinbase
ETH
$3,774.59
+0.96%
Share
PANews
2025/07/16 08:09
Trending News
More
Pakistan’s Crypto Minister: Demographics will drive Bitcoin adoption in Pakistan by a “leapfrog”
Ethena Foundation subsidiary repurchases 83 million ENA through third-party market makers
TRM Labs Report: Some Russian Entities Are Using Kyrgyzstan’s Cryptocurrency Industry to Evade Sanctions
The Global Artificial Intelligence Innovation Index Report 2025 was released, and the gap in artificial intelligence development between China and the United States has narrowed
KeyCorp CEO: If customers have demand for cryptocurrency, we will provide corresponding services to meet this demand