Dow rises as Wall Street digests earnings, inflation data
U.S. stocks traded slightly higher on Wednesday as investors digested strong earnings results from major banks and the latest producer price index data. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 were up 140 points and 0.16% respectively, while Nasdaq…
Crypto.news
2025/07/16 22:07
Tether Treasury mints 2 billion USDT on Ethereum
PANews reported on July 16 that according to Whale Alert monitoring, Tether Treasury has just minted a total of 2 billion USDT in two batches on the Ethereum chain.
PANews
2025/07/16 21:52
China Carbon Neutral (01372.HK) disclosed that its carbon credit stablecoin protocol has completed testing
PANews reported on July 16 that according to Zhitong Finance, China Carbon Neutral (01372.HK) issued an announcement that Future Marvel Limited, a subsidiary of the group, has successfully completed the
PANews
2025/07/16 21:40
Morgan Stanley executives: Stablecoins are being actively discussed for their application scenarios
PANews reported on July 16 that according to Jinshi, Morgan Stanley's chief financial officer said that the application scenarios of stablecoins are being actively discussed.
PANews
2025/07/16 21:38
H100 Group increased its holdings by 75.53 BTC, and its current Bitcoin holdings reached 370
PANews reported on July 16 that according to official news, Swedish listed company H100 Group announced an increase of 75.53 BTC, with an average purchase price of 1,142,038.26 Swedish kronor.
PANews
2025/07/16 21:37
Analysis: Upcoming TRUMP tokens will test market demand and increase Trump’s wealth
PANews reported on July 16 that according to Jinshi, a batch of Trump memecoins that will be unlocked this week will not only test the real demand of the cryptocurrency
PANews
2025/07/16 21:36
Ethereum Strategic Reserve Company BTCS Inc. is included in the Russell Micro-Cap Index
PANews reported on July 16 that according to official news, BTCS Inc (BTCS), the US Ethereum strategic reserve company, has been officially included in the Russell Microcap Index.
PANews
2025/07/16 21:30
Spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs attract $20b, topping all asset classes since April
Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs have seen rapid growth in the second quarter of 2025, outpacing all other ETF classes.
Crypto.news
2025/07/16 21:18
Orca plans to launch Launchpad in late July or early August
PANews reported on July 16 that Blockworks reporter Jack Kubinec revealed on the X platform that Solana's liquidity protocol Orca plans to launch Launchpad in late July or early August.
PANews
2025/07/16 21:17
Liquid Collective Launches Solana Liquidity Staking Token LsSOL to Institutional Investors
PANews reported on July 16 that according to The Block, the enterprise-level liquidity staking platform Liquid Collective launched the Solana-based, institution-centric liquidity staking token Liquid Staked SOL (LsSOL), which aims
PANews
2025/07/16 21:14
