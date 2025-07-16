MEXC Exchange
Analysis: WLFI crypto portfolio now recovered, after losing $157 million in April
PANews reported on July 16 that according to the analysis of on-chain analyst Yu Jin, if the assets purchased by the Trump family crypto project WLFI were not sold as
NOT
$0.002092
-0.09%
NOW
$0.00735
-1.34%
TRUMP
$10.224
+1.41%
PANews
2025/07/16 23:58
BNB Chain targets speed limit with 150ms finality and 20K TPS ambitions
Liquidity follows speed, and BNB Chain is betting big. With a 2026 upgrade targeting stock exchange-level throughput and latency, the network could become the go-to venue for high-volume, institutional-grade DeFi. In a blog post dated July 16, BNB Chain outlined…
BNB
$797.09
+2.02%
GO
$0.00153
+0.65%
DEFI
$0.002077
-2.89%
Crypto.news
2025/07/16 23:54
The probability of a rate cut by the Federal Reserve in September is close to 70%
PANews reported on July 16 that according to Jinshi, Trump hinted that he would fire Fed Chairman Powell. CME's "Fed Watch" data showed that the probability of the Fed keeping
TRUMP
$10.224
+1.41%
PANews
2025/07/16 23:42
Traders see more than 50% chance of Fed rate cut in September
PANews reported on July 16 that according to Jinshi, traders believe that the probability of the Federal Reserve cutting interest rates in September is more than 50%.
MORE
$0.10045
-1.09%
PANews
2025/07/16 23:40
Traders increase bets on Fed rate cuts
PANews reported on July 16 that according to Jinshi, short-term US interest rate futures continued to rise as traders increased their bets on the Federal Reserve's interest rate cuts.
PANews
2025/07/16 23:34
New York Times: Trump has drafted a letter to fire Fed Chairman Powell
PANews reported on July 16 that according to a New York Times report cited by Jinshi, US President Trump has drafted a letter to fire Federal Reserve Chairman Powell.
TRUMP
$10.224
+1.41%
PANews
2025/07/16 23:32
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 310 million US dollars, mainly long orders
PANews reported on July 16 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $310 million, of which $223 million
PANews
2025/07/16 23:30
Trump family crypto project WLFI spent 5 million USDC to buy 1,531 ETH
According to PANews on July 16, according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Ember, the Trump family's crypto project World Liberty Financial spent 5 million USDC to purchase 1,531 ETH 15
ETH
$3,775.79
+1.06%
LIBERTY
$0.09275
-3.49%
USDC
$0.9996
--%
TRUMP
$10.224
+1.41%
PANews
2025/07/16 23:26
White House official: Trump may soon fire Fed Chairman Powell
PANews reported on July 16 that according to Jinshi, White House officials said that US President Trump may soon fire Federal Reserve Chairman Powell, and there is no definite timetable
WHITE
$0.0005345
+4.72%
MAY
$0.05369
-1.17%
HOUSE
$0.013856
+12.00%
TRUMP
$10.224
+1.41%
SOON
$0.1457
-0.34%
PANews
2025/07/16 23:17
A whale's 25x leveraged ETH short position is facing the risk of forced liquidation, and the current loss has exceeded 2 million US dollars
PANews reported on July 16 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, the 25x leveraged ETH short position of the whale 0x9626 is facing the risk of forced liquidation. The whale has
ETH
$3,775.79
+1.06%
PANews
2025/07/16 23:06
