35 companies now hold at least 1,000 Bitcoin as corporate adoption booms

Analysts expect a “pivotal stretch” in crypto markets, as institutional appetite and open interest are at peak levels.
PANews2025/07/25 20:42
Pure Crypto plans to raise fourth fund, betting on crypto's 'last big boom'

PANews reported on July 25 that Pure Crypto, a fund management company headquartered in the suburbs of Chicago, plans to raise its fourth cryptocurrency fund. Founder Jeremy Boynton and managing
PANews2025/07/25 20:40
Bitwise CIO: The four-year cycle is dead, long-term positive for cryptocurrencies

PANews reported on July 25 that Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan wrote that the four-year cycle that once dominated the crypto market is no longer applicable. Hougan pointed out that the
PANews2025/07/25 20:22
Nigeria opens doors to stablecoin firms under regulatory oversight

Nigeria’s SEC Director-General Emomotimi Agama said the country welcomes stablecoin firms, marking a shift toward supportive crypto policy.
PANews2025/07/25 20:07
Strategy increases STRC preferred stock offering size from $500 million to $2.521 billion

PANews reported on July 25 that according to Strategy's official announcement, the company completed the pricing of 28,011,111 shares of variable-rate Class A perpetual preferred stock ($STRC) on July 24,
PANews2025/07/25 20:05
XRP Price Breaks through $3.66, Investors Flock to ALL4 Mining, Redefining AI Cloud Mining

CryptoNews2025/07/25 20:04
Robinhood Launches HBAR in the US

PANews reported on July 25 that according to BWEnews, Robinhood launched HBAR on the US site.
PANews2025/07/25 20:02
From “air” to “cash flow”: The rise of utility tokens after the VC bubble burst

At the beginning of 2025, as the liquidity of the secondary market tightened, a large number of altcoins driven by "story + airdrop" were ruthlessly punctured. Countless altcoins have been
PANews2025/07/25 20:00
XRP Focus, Global New Opportunities: GENIUS Act Promotes IOTA Miner and Opens a New Chapter in Smart Cloud Mining

CryptoNews2025/07/25 19:38
Bitcoin mining company Cango mined 147 new BTC this week, and its total holdings have reached 4387.1

PANews reported on July 25 that Cango, a Bitcoin mining company listed on the New York Stock Exchange, tweeted that the company mined 147 new Bitcoins this week, and the
PANews2025/07/25 19:29

