Infini hacker may return stolen funds, has partially exchanged ETH for DAI

PANews reported on July 17 that SlowMist founder Yu Xian tweeted that the Infini hacker may intend to follow the GMX hacker's example and return the funds. If they choose
PANews 2025/07/17
World Liberty Financial approves proposal to make WLFI tokens tradable

World Liberty Financial has received near-unanimous support from its community to make the WLFI token tradable. The proposal closed on July 16 with 99.94% approval, following a week-long vote that began on July 9. The move will shift the WLFI…
Crypto.news 2025/07/17
Sources: B2C2 plans to raise up to $200 million, SBI Holdings will reduce its stake

PANews reported on July 17 that according to CoinDesk , London-based crypto market maker B2C2 is seeking to raise up to $ 200 million from external investors. Sources said that
PANews 2025/07/17
Crypto Week survives scare as House members scramble to advance procedural motion in a 217–212 vote

House Republicans scrambled to win over holdouts on Wednesday to pass a procedural motion for several crypto bills by a vote of 217–212.
Fxstreet 2025/07/17
Bank of America Trying to Understand Client Demand Before Stablecoin Rollout: CEO

Bank of America (BofA) CEO Brian Moynihan said that the lender has “done a lot of work” on launching its own stablecoin. On Wednesday, Moynihan said that the bank is working to launch a stablecoin; however, the timeline is unclear. “We feel both the industry and ourselves will have responses. We’ve done a lot of work,” Moynihan told Reuters . He added that investors can expect the lender to move forward with it soon. The second-largest U.S. bank initially touted its dollar-pegged stablecoin launch in February, stressing how regulatory developments could shape its adoption. “It’s pretty clear there’s going to be a stablecoin,” Moynihan confirmed at the time, provided legal frameworks allowed it. BofA Aims to Rollout Stablecoin When Client Demand is High Additionally, CEO Moynihan noted that BofA is trying to understand customer demand in the space, which isn’t high currently. “[The bank] would roll out a stablecoin at an appropriate time, likely in partnership with other players,” he added. Further, the progress has been slower than anticipated by some investors, as banks are still awaiting legal clarity. On Wednesday, Trump announced that 11 of the 12 House representatives have agreed to support the GENIUS ACT bill. The legislation allows for the establishment of a regulatory framework for stablecoins. The move comes after the House voted 196–222 against advancing the bill on Tuesday and temporarily stalling progress on a wider crypto legislative package. Some big US banks plan to launch stablecoins, expecting crypto-friendly regulations https://t.co/1Ja8aaJNc6 https://t.co/1Ja8aaJNc6 — Reuters (@Reuters) July 16, 2025 Leading US Banks Weigh Stablecoin Entry On Tuesday, Citigroup announced that it is planning its own stablecoin offering as a part of its broader crypto strategy. Apart from Citi stablecoin , the bank is also exploring reserve management for stablecoins and developing crypto custody services. “We are looking at the issuance of a Citi stablecoin. This is a good opportunity for us,” said Jane Fraser, CEO of Citigroup. Besides, Morgan Stanley is following stablecoin developments closely, CFO Sharon Yeshaya noted. She said that the bank is looking into stablecoin use cases and how clients would benefit from it. “But, it really is a little early to tell, especially for the businesses we run versus businesses that you might see from competitors, on how a stablecoin would play in,” she added.
CryptoNews 2025/07/17
In-depth analysis of Camp Network: AI x IP infrastructure for the era of data scarcity

This report, authored by Tiger Research , analyses Camp Network’s innovation in AI-native IP infrastructure and its place in the evolving data sovereignty economy. Key Points Data is the core
PANews 2025/07/17
ETH perpetual contract trading volume surpasses BTC, topping the market

PANews reported on July 17 that according to Crypto News, Ethereum (ETH) global perpetual contract trading volume reached US$90.82 billion, surpassing Bitcoin (BTC)'s US$82.93 billion for the first time, ranking
PANews 2025/07/17
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for July 17, 2025 – Altcoin Mania is Here, ETH Crosses $3.3K, XRP Holds Above $3

Ethereum has surged past the $3,300 mark, currently trading at $3,339.13 after a strong 20% weekly gain. XRP is holding firm at $3.05, up 5% in the past 24 hours, while Bitcoin inches up to $120,000, maintaining its dominance. Solana sits at $170.39, nearly 5% up. The market’s green momentum signals that altcoin season may be fully underway, with capital rotating into top-layer 1s and major tokens beyond Bitcoin. But what else is happening in crypto news today? Follow our up-to-date live coverage below.
CryptoNews 2025/07/17
Stablecoin payment service platform KUN completes Series A financing, with total financing exceeding US$50 million

PANews reported on July 17 that KUN, a stablecoin payment and embedded financial service platform, announced the completion of its Series A financing, with investors including BAI Capital, GSR Ventures,
PANews 2025/07/17
EU suspends investigation into X amid US-EU trade talks

PANews reported on July 17 that the European Commission has suspended its investigation into Musk's X platform for violating the EU's Digital Services Act. The EU is currently working to
PANews 2025/07/17

