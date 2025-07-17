MEXC Exchange
Tokenized money market fund platform Spiko completes $22 million Series A financing, led by Index Ventures
PANews reported on July 17 that according to The Block, the tokenized money market fund platform Spiko announced the completion of a US$22 million Series A financing round, led by
PANews
2025/07/17 18:48
Gavin Wood: NPoS is dragging down the Polkadot security model and requires fundamental replacement and reconstruction
PANews reported on July 17 that according to PolkaWorld, at yesterday's Web3 Summit event, Gavin Wood, founder of Polkadot, pointed out that Polkadot NPoS (Nominated Proof of Stake) is dragging
PANews
2025/07/17 18:43
Voting was full of twists and turns! The U.S. House of Representatives finally passed procedural votes to advance three pieces of encryption legislation, and the Genius Act is expected to be signed th
Author: Weilin, PANews On July 17 (local time on Wednesday), the U.S. House of Representatives passed a procedural vote on three major cryptocurrency bills, paving the way for voting on
PANews
2025/07/17 18:31
UK FCA: Seven Crypto ATMs Seized and Two Arrested
PANews reported on July 17 that according to Jinshi, the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said it had seized seven cryptocurrency ATMs and arrested two people on suspicion of operating
PANews
2025/07/17 18:24
WinnerMining launches free cloud mining app with intelligent dual systems
As crypto adoption accelerates, WinnerMining launches a zero-barrier cloud mining app with support for both mineable and non-mineable assets like BTC, DOGE, XRP, and SOL. #sponsored
Crypto.news
2025/07/17 18:21
Polkadot’s Gavin Wood lays out launch plan for Proof of Personhood debut
Polkadot’s founder Gavin Wood details his implementation plan for the protocol’s decentralized human verification which will aim to solve identity verification challenges in the age of AI. At the Web3 Summit 2025 in Berlin on July 17, Wood discussed the…
Crypto.news
2025/07/17 18:14
NCA insider busted for stealing £4.4 crypto seized from Silk Road
A former National Crime Agency officer has been jailed for stealing 50 BTC seized during the investigation of Silk Road 2.0, exploiting his insider access to access the funds. Paul Chowles, 42, a former NCA officer, has been jailed for…
Crypto.news
2025/07/17 18:08
Altius — engaging in a Tier-1 project at an early stage
Altius — this is a Web3 company developing high-performance execution layers compatible with any blockchain. Now the team is preparing to launch the Altius Labs benchmark and offers us to claim the Early Bird role and connect X (Twitter) and an EVM wallet. The project raised investments of $11M from Pantera Capital, Founders Fund, Digital […] Сообщение Altius — engaging in a Tier-1 project at an early stage появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
Incrypted
2025/07/17 18:08
Strategy's market value hit a record high of $128.5 billion, becoming the 84th largest public company in the United States
PANews reported on July 17 that according to CoinDesk, Strategy (MSTR), a software company led by Michael Saylor that mainly purchases Bitcoin, has set a market value record after years
PANews
2025/07/17 17:58
Report: Total cryptocurrency market value surged 24% in Q2, CEX spot trading volume fell 27.7% month-on-month
PANews On July 17, CoinGecko released the "Crypto Industry Report for the Second Quarter of 2025", pointing out that the total market value of cryptocurrencies in the second quarter of
PANews
2025/07/17 17:48
