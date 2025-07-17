2025-07-27 Sunday

GCL Technology: Plans to enter into strategic cooperation with CPIC Asset Management Hong Kong on the global issuance of RWA

PANews reported on July 17 that according to Zhitong Finance, GCL Technology (03800.HK) issued an announcement that on July 17, 2025, the company signed a strategic cooperation memorandum of understanding
PANews2025/07/17 20:51
Semler Scientific, a listed company, increased its holdings by 210 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 4,846 BTC

PANews reported on July 17 that according to an official announcement, Semler Scientific, a US-listed company, spent US$25 million to increase its holdings of 210 BTC and currently holds a
PANews2025/07/17 20:48
BTC Digital strategically shifts to Ethereum and no longer holds Bitcoin, and completes $6 million in financing

PANews reported on July 17 that according to investing, BTC Digital Ltd. (BTCT) announced a strategic transformation and will focus on Ethereum as its core digital asset and no longer
PANews2025/07/17 20:46
Red alert: Bonk price could crash as whale selling intensifies

Bonk, the biggest Solana meme coin, continued its strong surge this week, reaching its highest level since December last year. Bonk (BONK) token jumped to a high of $0.000040, up by over 343% from its lowest level this year. This…
Crypto.news2025/07/17 20:44
Sonic unveils Spark, AI tool to build Web3 apps with no code

Sonic hopes its new AI tool will make Web3 development more accessible.
Crypto.news2025/07/17 20:41
Reporter: The GENIUS Act is expected to pass and be sent to Trump for signature

PANews reported on July 17 that according to crypto journalist Eleanor Terrett, the Cryptocurrency Week agenda has been restarted, and the House of Representatives is expected to hold several major
PANews2025/07/17 20:38
Publicly listed BitMine Immersion reveals that its Ethereum holdings are worth more than $1 billion

PANews reported on July 17 that BitMine Immersion (NYSE AMERICAN: BMNR) announced today that the value of its Ethereum and Ethereum equivalents has exceeded $1 billion. In order to advance
PANews2025/07/17 20:36
GM Vietnam 2025 will combine Web3 and the country’s culture

The GM Vietnam 2025 conference will take place on 1-2 August 2025, which promises to be the largest Web3 event in Southeast Asia. This is stated in a press release shared by the event organizers with Incrypted. The venue will be the National Convention Centre in Hanoi, and Kyros Ventures and SSID will be co-organizers. […] Сообщение GM Vietnam 2025 will combine Web3 and the country’s culture появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
Incrypted2025/07/17 20:32
Jump Crypto exchanged about 11,800 stETH for ETH and transferred it out in the past hour, and some of them have been transferred to exchanges

PANews reported on July 17 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Ember, Jump Crypto converted 11,802 stETH (US$40.5 million) into ETH in the past hour and transferred it to
PANews2025/07/17 20:32
Gnosis enters U.S. markets through partnership with stablecoin startup Noah

Stablecoin-powered finance firm Noah teams up with Web3 infrastructure firm Gnosis to launch USD virtual accounts for stablecoin users in the United States and beyond. According to a press release sent to crypto.news, the strategic partnership offers the German web3…
Crypto.news2025/07/17 20:30

Pakistan’s Crypto Minister: Demographics will drive Bitcoin adoption in Pakistan by a “leapfrog”

Ethena Foundation subsidiary repurchases 83 million ENA through third-party market makers

TRM Labs Report: Some Russian Entities Are Using Kyrgyzstan’s Cryptocurrency Industry to Evade Sanctions

The Global Artificial Intelligence Innovation Index Report 2025 was released, and the gap in artificial intelligence development between China and the United States has narrowed

KeyCorp CEO: If customers have demand for cryptocurrency, we will provide corresponding services to meet this demand