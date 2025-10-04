交易所DEX+
這個結論確認了結合 CTPA 特徵和臨床數據的多組學 Deep Learning (DL) 模型在 PE 死亡率預測方面表現優於 PESI 評分。

AI 用於風險分層：多模態 DL 模型為肺栓塞提供增強預後

作者：Hackernoon
2025/10/04 00:15
摘要

  1. 引言
  2. 方法
  3. 結果
  4. 討論
  5. 結論、致謝和參考文獻

5. 結論

基於結合 CTPA 特徵和臨床變數的多組學深度學習模型在肺栓塞死亡率預測方面表現優於單獨使用 PESI 評分。將 PESI 添加到多模態模型中僅顯示出微小的性能改善，說明基於人工智慧的模型已足以進行生存預測。多模態模型在 30 天死亡風險估計中同樣改善了單獨使用 PESI 的表現。通過 NRI 分析，臨床和影像數據被獨立證明都有助於提高多模態模型的性能。這些發現展示了多模態深度學習模型相較於當前臨床標準 PESI 的優勢，將預後轉變為一個整合更多臨床和影像信息的智能過程。此外，我們證明了我們的模型與臨床死亡率指標（如右心室功能障礙）的一致性。進一步分析可以更清楚地揭示各種風險因素與肺栓塞患者死亡率之間的聯繫，以及如何利用這些信息進行生存預測模型開發。然而，我們模型的益處只能通過在更大更多樣化的數據集上進行額外驗證，以及對開發模型進行前瞻性測試來確認。

\ 我們的研究強調了基於深度學習模型在肺栓塞患者預後和風險分層中的實用性。人工智慧有潛力通過提供快速準確的診斷和預後信息來改善放射科醫師和臨床醫生的臨床工作流程。通過為肺栓塞患者提供及時且準確的風險分層，人工智慧可能通過指導臨床決策為患者和醫療提供者帶來實質性益處，潛在地改善患者預後。

致謝

無。

參考文獻

圖表

圖 1. 數據分析工作流程。這個中心插圖提供了數據分析工作流程的概述，包括所提出的肺栓塞(PE)深度生存分析框架。

\ 圖 2. 類激活映射(CAMs)。類激活映射(CAMs)突出顯示對PE檢測模型決策最重要的圖像區域。

\ 圖 3. 深度生存分析模型的性能。比較深度生存分析模型在不同測試數據集上的整體性能。PESI = 肺栓塞嚴重度指數。INSTITUTION1ts = 內部測試集。INSTITUTION2-INSTITUTION3 = 外部測試集。

\ 圖 4. Kaplan-Meier曲線。INSTITUTION1ts(左)和INSTITUTION2-INSTITUTION3(右)的Kaplan-Meier曲線，患者通過PESI融合模型被分為高風險和低風險組。INSTITUTION1ts = 內部測試集。INSTITUTION2-INSTITUTION3 = 外部測試集。

\ 圖 5. 特徵重要性。每個臨床特徵的預測能力(左)和AI模型中的特徵重要性(右)。INSTITUTION1ts = 內部測試集。INSTITUTION2-INSTITUTION3 = 外部測試集。

\ 圖 6. 外部測試集的預測風險分佈。圖(a)展示了16名有右心室功能障礙的患者，其中68.8%為高風險，圖(b)展示了高風險識別與死亡率之間的高度相關性。(a)菱形代表有右心室功能障礙的PE患者。(b)三角形代表死亡率。

\ 表 1. 患者特徵。

\ 用於計算每位患者PESI評分的PESI臨床變數的詳細患者特徵。

\ 所有連續變數均報告為中位數(四分位距)，所有分類變數均報告為數量(%)。統計顯著的p值以粗體顯示(p < 0.05)。死亡狀態不是PESI臨床變數。

\ BP = 血壓。PESI = 肺

