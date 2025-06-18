US Senate Passes GENIUS Stablecoin Bill In Latest Win For Crypto Regulation

Insidebitcoins
2025/06/18 17:12
Major
MAJOR$0.17187-0.25%
SIDUS HEROES
SENATE$0.01331-6.66%
Forward
FORWARD$0.0001332-7.17%
WINK
WIN$0.00005677+0.54%

The US Senate passed the landmark GENIUS stablecoin bill, marking a major step forward for crypto regulation.

The bill, formally known as the Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for US Stablecoins of 2025 (GENIUS) Act, passed 68–30 after a wave of Democrats joined Republicans to support it. It now heads to the House, where Republicans hold a slim majority.

If approved, the bill will go to President Donald Trump’s desk. Trump’s crypto czar David Sacks said in May that Trump will likely sign it into law.

“With this bill the United States is one step closer to becoming the global leader in crypto,” said Republican Tennessee Senator Bill Hagerty, who introduced the bill about six weeks ago.

House of Representatives

Republicans Could Push Stablecoin Bill Through House

The GENIUS Act is the first major crypto-related bill to clear the Senate. However, the House does have its own Digital Asset Market Clarity Act, which is a more sweeping crypto bill that would provide a framework for the wider crypto market, not just stablecoins. 

After passing through the Senate, the GENIUS Act is slightly ahead in the legislative process than the Clarity Act, which currently awaits floor action after being cleared by the relevant House Committees. 

While it still remains uncertain whether the GENIUS Act will pass the House as well, Republicans do have a slight majority over Democrats. If it passes the House, it will then head to President Donald Trump’s desk for final approval. 

Senator Elizabeth Warren Warns GENIUS Act Has Loopholes

Even though there was a spike in the number of Democrats who supported the GENIUS Act, the party’s most vocal members were not convinced. 

Among them was known crypto-skeptic Elizabeth Warren, who argued that the bill allows loopholes for foreign tokens, doesn’t deal with concerns around Trump’s crypto ties, and clears a way for technology giants like Amazon to issue their own coins. 

Despite her concerns, Democrat supporters of the bill said that doing nothing was not an option.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Countdown to Foundation Exit? The Rise of the Corporate System and the Reconstruction of Crypto Governance Paradigm

Countdown to Foundation Exit? The Rise of the Corporate System and the Reconstruction of Crypto Governance Paradigm

Author: Fairy, ChainCatcher Editor: TB, ChainCatcher Eleven years ago, the Ethereum Foundation was registered in Switzerland, setting an early paradigm for the governance structure of crypto projects. In the era
Share
PANews2025/06/24 15:00
Strategy plans to raise funds to buy Bitcoin to $2 billion

Strategy plans to raise funds to buy Bitcoin to $2 billion

PANews reported on July 24 that according to zoomer , Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy) plans to increase the scale of fundraising for purchasing Bitcoin from US$ 500 million to US$ 2
Share
PANews2025/07/24 23:10
Japanese gaming firm CyberStep plans to invest 1b yen into its new crypto arm

Japanese gaming firm CyberStep plans to invest 1b yen into its new crypto arm

Japanese online claw machine operator CyberStep is launching a new business arm called CRYPTECH Capital which will generate tokens used to buy BTC and ETH as reserve assets. According to a recent report on CoinDesk Japan, the company that operates…
比特幣
BTC$118,152.49+0.53%
以太幣
ETH$3,768.6+0.72%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/01 17:15

Trending News

More

Countdown to Foundation Exit? The Rise of the Corporate System and the Reconstruction of Crypto Governance Paradigm

Strategy plans to raise funds to buy Bitcoin to $2 billion

Japanese gaming firm CyberStep plans to invest 1b yen into its new crypto arm

The GENIUS Act Stimulates the Crypto Market, and IOTA Miner Free Cloud Mining Sparks Discussion

The whale @qwatio was partially liquidated again, and its BTC and ETH short positions lost $6.65 million