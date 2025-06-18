Prenetics, a listed company, will raise more funds by selling its ACT Genomics to explore Bitcoin reserve strategies PANews 2025/06/18 20:58

MORE $0.10047 +0.39% ACT $0.04584 -0.69%

PANews reported on June 18 that according to an official announcement, consumer health science company Prenetics (NASDAQ: PRE) announced that it has reached a final agreement to transfer its ownership of genomic medicine business ACT Genomics Holdings to Delta Electronics (TWSE: 2308). The total transaction value is up to US$71.78 million. Prenetics expects to receive approximately US$46 million in cash. After the transaction is completed, the company's cash reserves will increase to US$86 million, short-term assets will reach US$117 million, and it will maintain a zero-debt status. CEO Danny Yeung said that the ample cash reserves will enable the company to explore innovative financial strategies such as digital assets and Bitcoin treasury management.