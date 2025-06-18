Norwegian K33 launches new round of share issuance to purchase 1,000 BTC

Crypto.news
2025/06/18 19:31
比特幣
BTC$118,313.39+0.66%

Norwegian digital asset firm K33 wants to issue a round of shares to raise enough capital to buy as much as 1,000 BTC. The offering has already received full subscriptions.

In an official press release, the Norwegian firm declared that it would issue new company shares in order to raise at least 85 million Swedish krona or equal to around $8.8 million. The digital asset firm has established the subscription price per share at 0.1036 SEK, matching the closing price on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market as of June 17.

The capital raised from sales of the shares will be used to add more Bitcoin (BTC) to the company’s balance sheet. According to the release, the goal is to buy up to 1,000 BTC. Exposure to more Bitcoin will allow the company to diversify its holdings, improve margins and fuel scalable growth.

The issuance has already attracted pre-commitments, including an investment by the CEO of K33, Torbjørn Bull Jenssen himself that amounts to about EUR 100,000.

“We strongly believe that Bitcoin represents the future of global finance and are positioning K33 to benefit maximally from this,” said Jenssen in his statement.

Aside from Jenssen, the company claimed that the shares have already gotten full subscription commitments from both existing and new investors.

The minimum subscription and allocation amount in the Directed Share Issue will be a number of Offer Shares equal to EUR 100,000 per investor. However, the company may, at its sole discretion, offer and allocate amounts below the minimum.

The application window opens from June 18 at 09:00 CEST and closes on June 19 at 17:30 CEST, though dates are still subject to change. However, by applying for shares, investors will automatically vote in favor of item 9 at an Extraordinary General Meeting on July 3, which would authorize the board to issue shares and financial instruments as needed.

“Such undertaking applies to all shares in the Company held or controlled as of the record date for the EGM,” wrote the company in its notice.

According to the release, share allocations will be decided by the board, considering factors like order size, existing holdings, and investor fit. Notification of allocation is expected around June 23, with settlement and share trading beginning in early July.

Throughout the year, K33 has been accelerating its Bitcoin accumulation strategy. Earlier in May, the Norway-based firm raised 60 million SEK, worth about $5.6 million, from insiders and investors to boost its Bitcoin holdings.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Countdown to Foundation Exit? The Rise of the Corporate System and the Reconstruction of Crypto Governance Paradigm

Countdown to Foundation Exit? The Rise of the Corporate System and the Reconstruction of Crypto Governance Paradigm

Author: Fairy, ChainCatcher Editor: TB, ChainCatcher Eleven years ago, the Ethereum Foundation was registered in Switzerland, setting an early paradigm for the governance structure of crypto projects. In the era
Share
PANews2025/06/24 15:00
Strategy plans to raise funds to buy Bitcoin to $2 billion

Strategy plans to raise funds to buy Bitcoin to $2 billion

PANews reported on July 24 that according to zoomer , Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy) plans to increase the scale of fundraising for purchasing Bitcoin from US$ 500 million to US$ 2
Share
PANews2025/07/24 23:10
Japanese gaming firm CyberStep plans to invest 1b yen into its new crypto arm

Japanese gaming firm CyberStep plans to invest 1b yen into its new crypto arm

Japanese online claw machine operator CyberStep is launching a new business arm called CRYPTECH Capital which will generate tokens used to buy BTC and ETH as reserve assets. According to a recent report on CoinDesk Japan, the company that operates…
比特幣
BTC$118,152.49+0.53%
以太幣
ETH$3,768.6+0.72%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/01 17:15

Trending News

More

Countdown to Foundation Exit? The Rise of the Corporate System and the Reconstruction of Crypto Governance Paradigm

Strategy plans to raise funds to buy Bitcoin to $2 billion

Japanese gaming firm CyberStep plans to invest 1b yen into its new crypto arm

The GENIUS Act Stimulates the Crypto Market, and IOTA Miner Free Cloud Mining Sparks Discussion

The whale @qwatio was partially liquidated again, and its BTC and ETH short positions lost $6.65 million