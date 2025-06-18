Spanish coffee chain Vanadi Coffee increases its holdings by 20 Bitcoins

2025/06/18 18:19

PANews reported on June 18 that according to an official announcement, Spanish coffee chain Vanadi Coffee SA increased its holdings by 20 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 30 bitcoins.

