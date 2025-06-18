Singapore Monetary Authority Survey: The Monetary Authority of Singapore is expected to further ease policy in July

2025/06/18

PANews reported on June 18 that the Monetary Authority of Singapore survey: Most respondents expect further monetary easing in the July policy review. Economists expect growth in 2025 to be 1.7%, down from 2.6% in the first quarter survey, and growth in 2026 is also expected to be 1.7%. Overall CPI inflation is expected to be 0.9% in 2025, down from 1.7% in the first quarter, and 1.5% in 2026. Core inflation is expected to be 0.8% in 2025, down from 1.5% in the first quarter survey, and 1.5% in 2026. Economists expect the economy to grow 3.0% year-on-year in the second quarter of 2025.

Vitalik: If decentralization is just a slogan, Ethereum will be at risk

PANews reported on July 2 that according to CoinDesk, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin warned at the EthCC conference in France that if decentralization remains at the slogan level, Ethereum will
This coin could repeat XRP’s 2017 price boom and flip $700 into $245,700

XRP turned early investors into millionaires, now, Little Pepe’s $0.0014 presale has crypto watchers wondering if history is about to repeat itself. #partnercontent
FTX to begin $1.9B payouts in September as claims no longer disputed

FTX’s next $1.9 billion distribution would unlikely include repayments to jurisdictions questioned in an earlier motion, which is currently being rewritten, according to creditors.
