Coinbase seeks SEC approval to offer blockchain-based stocks

PANews
2025/06/17 22:10
U Coin
U$0.01205-2.42%

PANews reported on June 17 that according to Reuters, Coinbase Chief Legal Officer Paul Grewal said the company is seeking approval from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to launch a "tokenized stock" trading service. If approved, the service will make Coinbase the first cryptocurrency exchange to offer stock trading through blockchain technology, directly competing with traditional brokerages such as Robinhood.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Coinbase adds ResearchCoin (RSC) to its listing roadmap

Coinbase adds ResearchCoin (RSC) to its listing roadmap

PANews reported on July 26 that according to the official announcement, Coinbase will add ResearchCoin (RSC) to the coin listing roadmap. In response, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong tweeted that although
Share
PANews2025/07/26 07:59
Arizona woman sentenced to 8 1/2 years in prison for helping North Korean IT workers defraud $17 million

Arizona woman sentenced to 8 1/2 years in prison for helping North Korean IT workers defraud $17 million

PANews reported on July 26 that according to the official website of the U.S. Department of Justice, an Arizona woman (Christina Marie Chapman) was sentenced to 102 months in prison
U Coin
U$0.01208-2.10%
AssangeDAO
JUSTICE$0.00006832+2.62%
Share
PANews2025/07/26 08:53
SharpLink received 145 million USDC from Circle wallet 30 minutes ago, and may continue to increase its holdings of ETH

SharpLink received 145 million USDC from Circle wallet 30 minutes ago, and may continue to increase its holdings of ETH

PANews reported on July 26 that according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin’s monitoring, the SharpLink wallet received 145 million USDC from the Circle wallet 30 minutes ago. SharpLink may continue
MAY
MAY$0.05451+1.16%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.01924+2.55%
以太幣
ETH$3,742.51+2.99%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9998+0.03%
Share
PANews2025/07/26 09:15

Trending News

More

Coinbase adds ResearchCoin (RSC) to its listing roadmap

Arizona woman sentenced to 8 1/2 years in prison for helping North Korean IT workers defraud $17 million

SharpLink received 145 million USDC from Circle wallet 30 minutes ago, and may continue to increase its holdings of ETH

Men accused in New York crypto torture case out on bail

DOJ leaves door open to charge VC partner in Tornado Cash case