Ubyx raises $10M to standardize stablecoin redemption and drive adoption PANews 2025/06/17 22:24

SEED $0.001107 -0.89% STARTUP $0.027242 -12.40% LAUNCH $0.000000000000001271 +1.51%

Ubyx, a startup aiming to standardize stablecoin redemption at face value, raised $10 million in seed funding led by Galaxy Ventures to launch in Q4 2025.