Eigen Labs launches EigenCloud platform and receives $70 million investment from a16z crypto

PANews
2025/06/17 20:50
EigenLayer
EIGEN$1.3717+1.49%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0006285-0.36%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000000001271+1.51%

PANews reported on June 17 that according to Forbes, Eigen Labs announced the launch of the EigenCloud platform, which aims to provide blockchain-level trust guarantees for Web2 and Web3 applications. The platform is based on the EigenLayer re-staking protocol and integrates data availability, general computing, and dispute resolution functions. In addition, a16z crypto purchased EIGEN tokens for $70 million, continuing its investment layout after the $100 million Series B financing in February 2024.

The alpha version of the platform has been launched, and test network data shows that its data availability layer throughput reaches 50MB/s. EigenCloud plans to expand blockchain technology to traditional fields such as medical records and machine learning through the "verifiability as a service" model. The platform is currently being gradually opened to developers and is expected to be fully launched by the end of 2025. Founder Sreeram Kannan said that the platform will narrow the gap between developer needs and blockchain capabilities.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

U.S. House of Representatives passes bill directing Commerce Department to promote blockchain technology

U.S. House of Representatives passes bill directing Commerce Department to promote blockchain technology

PANews reported on June 27 that according to Bitcoin Laws, the U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill instructing the Department of Commerce to promote "blockchain technology." The "Deploy American
U Coin
U$0.01208+0.33%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.013284+3.91%
Share
PANews2025/06/27 07:42
Ethereum’s 10th anniversary live broadcast will be held at 22:30 on July 30, and a limited-time free NFT will be launched

Ethereum’s 10th anniversary live broadcast will be held at 22:30 on July 30, and a limited-time free NFT will be launched

PANews reported on July 27 that the Ethereum Foundation tweeted that the Ethereum 10th Anniversary Celebration Live Broadcast will be held at 22:30 (UTC+8) on July 30. Ethereum founder Vitalik
NFT
NFT$0.0000004716+1.07%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0.00010363-2.26%
Share
PANews2025/07/27 09:53
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 499 million US dollars, mainly short orders

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 499 million US dollars, mainly short orders

PANews reported on July 23 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $499 million, of which $116 million
Share
PANews2025/07/23 23:30

Trending News

More

U.S. House of Representatives passes bill directing Commerce Department to promote blockchain technology

Ethereum’s 10th anniversary live broadcast will be held at 22:30 on July 30, and a limited-time free NFT will be launched

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 499 million US dollars, mainly short orders

Associated Press: The United States begins to adjust its military resource deployment in the Middle East

Goldman Sachs: It is expected that the Trump administration will raise the basic tariff rate to 15%