Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2024.12.5)

PANews
2024/12/05 11:19
PANews and GMGN.AI have jointly launched the new "Meme Daily", which allows you to quickly view the popularity distribution of the Meme sector and grasp market trends!

🗓12/5 Update:
The vice president of Sotheby’s issued BAN and then issued $VOID, the ultimate concept abstraction: nothingness (15% was minted by himself)
M3M3 Meteora's airdrop to LP is delicious
The number of new base chain meme listings has decreased, and the BSC chain meme trading volume is catching up with SOL

⚠ Tips: PVP is high risk, be cautious and always DYOR!

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba may announce his resignation, the yen fell in the short term, and Japanese stocks rose

PANews reported on July 23 that according to Jinshi, the Nikkei 225 index extended its gains and stood above 41,000 points, up more than 3% on the day. The short-term
PANews2025/07/23 10:36
Fragbite Group, a listed company, purchased 4.3 BTC in the first batch to launch Bitcoin vault business

PANews reported on July 22 that according to Tradingview, digital gaming and entertainment group Fragbite Group AB announced that the company has completed the purchase of approximately 4.3 bitcoins, with
PANews2025/07/22 14:35
Cathie Wood: Bitcoin holders may be able to transfer some of their Bitcoin to Coinbase for mortgage loans to buy houses

PANews reported on June 29 that Bill Pulte, director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA), ordered Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to develop a plan to include cryptocurrencies in
PANews2025/06/29 08:56

