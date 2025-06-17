Analysis: Bitcoin ETF funds have strong inflows but the price increase is limited. Some market participants may be taking advantage of the situation to sell

PANews reported on June 17 that according to Matrixport analysis, Bitcoin ETFs have attracted $11.2 billion in new capital inflows in the past eight weeks, but Bitcoin prices have only risen by about 10%. This modest increase may reflect the sentiment of some market participants to take advantage of the trend to sell or re-enter the market after waiting and watching.

Overall, the Bitcoin market has formed a stable buying support. Although the source of buying is constantly changing, there is almost no sustained net outflow from the ETF. In addition, compared with the period of Trump's election, MicroStrategy's current pace of increasing positions has slowed down slightly, but the stable inflow of funds still provides solid support for the price of Bitcoin.