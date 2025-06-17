Survey: 73% of central banks surveyed believe that the share of the US dollar in global reserves will "decline moderately" or "decline significantly" in the next five years

PANews
2025/06/17 14:29
GOLD
GOLD$0.00000000000029-12.12%

PANews reported on June 17 that the World Gold Council: A survey shows that 73% of the central banks surveyed believe that the share of the US dollar in global reserves will "decline moderately" or "decline significantly" in the next five years.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

U.S. House of Representatives passes bill directing Commerce Department to promote blockchain technology

U.S. House of Representatives passes bill directing Commerce Department to promote blockchain technology

PANews reported on June 27 that according to Bitcoin Laws, the U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill instructing the Department of Commerce to promote "blockchain technology." The "Deploy American
U Coin
U$0.01208+0.41%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.013276+3.57%
Share
PANews2025/06/27 07:42
Abstract Chain's official X account was suspected to be hacked by hackers to promote fraudulent tokens

Abstract Chain's official X account was suspected to be hacked by hackers to promote fraudulent tokens

PANews reported on June 20 that according to feedback from social media users, Abstract Chain's official X account was suspected to have been hacked this morning. Hackers used the official
Share
PANews2025/06/20 07:43
The World Foundation issues 1 million WLD retroactive rewards to early mini-program developers

The World Foundation issues 1 million WLD retroactive rewards to early mini-program developers

PANews reported on June 22 that the World Foundation tweeted that it will issue 1 million WLD retroactive rewards to early mini-program developers. Eligible builders must meet the following criteria:
Worldcoin
WLD$1.165--%
Share
PANews2025/06/22 12:00

Trending News

More

U.S. House of Representatives passes bill directing Commerce Department to promote blockchain technology

Abstract Chain's official X account was suspected to be hacked by hackers to promote fraudulent tokens

The World Foundation issues 1 million WLD retroactive rewards to early mini-program developers

Ethereum’s 10th anniversary live broadcast will be held at 22:30 on July 30, and a limited-time free NFT will be launched

The EU has drawn up a 100 billion euro "no deal" countermeasure plan to deal with the US's 30% tariff threat