Dragonfly Partner: The financial token listing boom may continue for another 1-2 years

2025/06/17
PANews reported on June 17 that Haseeb Qureshi, managing partner of Dragonfly, tweeted that entrepreneurs chase "hot money" in every cycle. The last cycle was about issuing coins, and this cycle is about packaging token assets into listed companies. He pointed out that the current rise of "treasury companies" is not the ultimate narrative, and it is expected that this trend will continue for 1 to 2 years until the market heat subsides.

Following the passage of key digital asset bills, Senator Lummis says “help is on the way” for crypto innovation in the US and urges developers not to lose faith.
2025/07/25
PANews reported on July 25 that digital currency concept stocks generally fell after the opening of the U.S. stock market, with Coinbase (COIN.O) falling 1.1%, Strategy (MSTR.O) falling 2.5%, and
2025/07/25
The Sky Protocol token spiked Saturday to its highest level this year as whale accumulation intensifies and fundamentals strengthen.
