Foreign media: OpenAI is seeking new financial concessions from its largest shareholder Microsoft PANews 2025/06/17 10:01

PANews reported on June 17 that according to The Information: OpenAI is seeking new financial concessions from Microsoft, its largest shareholder. OpenAI hopes that Microsoft will own about 33% of the shares in the reorganized department in exchange for giving up its right to share future profits. OpenAI hopes to modify the existing contract terms with Microsoft, which give Microsoft the power to exclusively host OpenAI models on its cloud platform. OpenAI hopes that its acquisition of Windsurf will not be bound by the existing contract, which allows Microsoft to access OpenAI's IP information. OpenAI also hopes to reduce the share of revenue shared with Microsoft in the next few years.