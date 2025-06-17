US media: OpenAI and Microsoft's partnership is in jeopardy

PANews
2025/06/17 07:15
Sleepless AI
AI$0.136+0.07%
Startup
STARTUP$0.028454-5.85%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.10981+0.27%

PANews June 17 news, according to the Wall Street Journal, OpenAI and Microsoft (MSFT.O) are increasingly at loggerheads over the future of their AI partnership. The startup is trying to get rid of Microsoft's control over its AI products and computing resources, and to win the support of the tech giant to transform into a for-profit company. Microsoft's approval is crucial to whether OpenAI can raise more funds and go public. But people familiar with the matter said that the negotiations were so difficult that in recent weeks, OpenAI executives discussed an option they considered to be a key option: accusing Microsoft of anti-competitive behavior during the cooperation. This may include asking federal regulators to review whether the terms of the contract violate antitrust laws, while launching a public opinion offensive. This move may jeopardize the six-year partnership between the two parties. People familiar with the matter said that Microsoft and OpenAI have reached a deadlock in negotiations on equity in the startup company after the transformation of the tech giant. Microsoft's required shareholding ratio in the new company far exceeds the share that OpenAI is willing to give up. OpenAI must complete the transformation by the end of the year, otherwise it may face the risk of $20 billion in financing going out of business.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Abstract Chain's official X account was suspected to be hacked by hackers to promote fraudulent tokens

Abstract Chain's official X account was suspected to be hacked by hackers to promote fraudulent tokens

PANews reported on June 20 that according to feedback from social media users, Abstract Chain's official X account was suspected to have been hacked this morning. Hackers used the official
Share
PANews2025/06/20 07:43
Bitcoin spot ETF had a total net outflow of US$131 million yesterday, ending a 12-day streak of net inflows

Bitcoin spot ETF had a total net outflow of US$131 million yesterday, ending a 12-day streak of net inflows

PANews reported on July 22 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net outflow of Bitcoin spot ETFs was US$131 million yesterday (July 21, Eastern Time). The Bitcoin spot ETF
SpotSquad
SPOT$0.0000000000000000000425-89.68%
LayerNet
NET$0.0001185-0.05%
Share
PANews2025/07/22 11:57
JPMorgan set to allow loans backed by Bitcoin and Ethereum: FT

JPMorgan set to allow loans backed by Bitcoin and Ethereum: FT

JPMorgan is reportedly planning to launch lending initiatives that allow clients to borrow using their cryptocurrency holdings as collateral, according to a Financial Times report on Tuesday.
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000000001271+1.51%
Share
Fxstreet2025/07/23 03:15

Trending News

More

Abstract Chain's official X account was suspected to be hacked by hackers to promote fraudulent tokens

Bitcoin spot ETF had a total net outflow of US$131 million yesterday, ending a 12-day streak of net inflows

JPMorgan set to allow loans backed by Bitcoin and Ethereum: FT

Why is Bitcoin dropping today? Four clear drivers of the $115k tumble

The EU has drawn up a 100 billion euro "no deal" countermeasure plan to deal with the US's 30% tariff threat