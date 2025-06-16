Israeli Prime Minister: Israel is willing to stop its actions if Iran abandons its nuclear program

PANews
2025/06/16 07:19

PANews June 16 news: On June 15 local time, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu said that if Iran accepts the US's request to abandon its nuclear program, Israel is willing to stop its actions. He also said, "When we eliminate these capabilities, this will all end, and we will definitely do so." Netanyahu said that Israel shared with the United States intelligence that Iran is developing nuclear weapons: "It is clear that they are developing a secret plan to weaponize uranium. They are progressing very quickly. They will build a test device, or even an initial device, within a few months, or even less than a year. This is the intelligence we shared with the United States." In addition, Netanyahu also said that intelligence shows that Iran wants to transfer nuclear weapons to the Houthi armed forces and that Iran has planned to get rid of President Trump.

According to CNN, Israeli Foreign Minister Saar said that Israel's actions against Iran are aimed at preventing it from obtaining nuclear weapons, not overthrowing the Tehran regime. In addition, Iran also launched missile attacks on Israel for the third consecutive night.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Why is Bitcoin dropping today? Four clear drivers of the $115k tumble

Why is Bitcoin dropping today? Four clear drivers of the $115k tumble

After weeks of climbing, Bitcoin is pulling back. The crypto giant has dropped a few points on the day, dragging the crypto market down with it.  Bitcoin (BTC) is currently trading around $115,630, down roughly 2.6% today. This is one…
比特幣
BTC$118.243,31+%0,56
WHY
WHY$0,00000003062-%18,75
Everclear
CLEAR$0,03985-%1,84
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/25 15:26
Merlin Chain launches BTC staking function, with the highest annualized return reaching 21%

Merlin Chain launches BTC staking function, with the highest annualized return reaching 21%

PANews reported on June 24 that Bitcoin Layer2 network Merlin Chain officially launched the BTC staking function. Users can participate in the PoS mechanism through BTC, and the current annualized
比特幣
BTC$118.243,31+%0,56
Share
PANews2025/06/24 21:15
Controversial Bitcoin upgrade proposal BIP-119 is expected to reach consensus before the end of the year

Controversial Bitcoin upgrade proposal BIP-119 is expected to reach consensus before the end of the year

PANews reported on July 14 that according to Cointelegraph, the controversial Bitcoin upgrade proposal BIP-119 (OP_CHECKTEMPLATEVERIFY) is expected to reach a consensus by the end of the year. The proposal
Share
PANews2025/07/14 17:01

Trending News

More

Why is Bitcoin dropping today? Four clear drivers of the $115k tumble

Merlin Chain launches BTC staking function, with the highest annualized return reaching 21%

Controversial Bitcoin upgrade proposal BIP-119 is expected to reach consensus before the end of the year

PNC Bank to Offer Crypto Services Through Coinbase Partnership

The EU has drawn up a 100 billion euro "no deal" countermeasure plan to deal with the US's 30% tariff threat