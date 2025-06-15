Pakistani Finance Minister and Michael Saylor Discuss Incorporating BTC into “Currency Resilience” Strategy

PANews reported on June 15 that according to Bitcoin Magazine, Pakistani Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb met with Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy) Executive Chairman Michael Saylor to discuss how to use Bitcoin as a tool for monetary flexibility.

