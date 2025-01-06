OSL Trading Time: Bitcoin has rebounded from its lows and may hit $125,000 in the short term

Keywords: ETH, ETF, BTC
Robert Kiyosaki recently warned that reckless monetary policy and excessive money printing could trigger a market crash, and suggested that investors consider Bitcoin, gold and silver as hedging tools. This view is supported by JPMorgan Chase, which believes that Bitcoin and gold are structurally important in investment portfolios.
Market data shows that despite the BlackRock Bitcoin ETF hitting a record high of $332.6 million in one-day outflows, the U.S. Bitcoin ETF as a whole still recorded a net inflow of about $908 million, reflecting investors' continued confidence in Bitcoin. At the same time, the active layout of the business community is also continuing. MicroStrategy plans to expand its Bitcoin holdings through a $2 billion stock issuance, and JAN3, a technology company backed by Fulgur Ventures and Tether, has also received $5 million in financing to improve the usability and scalability of Bitcoin.
Analysts are optimistic about Bitcoin in 2025, predicting that the price may break through the $100,000 resistance level, with a target price of $125,000. The latest market shows that Bitcoin has rebounded from a low of $92,000 to $98,950, showing strong market resilience. However, investors still need to be wary of risks, and recent cases in South Africa involving Bitcoin-funded terrorist activities remind us to pay attention to compliance issues.
S&P 500: 5,942.47 (+1.03% year-to-date)
Nasdaq: 19,621.68 points (+1.61% year-to-date)
10-year Treasury yield: 4.628% (+5.20 basis points this year)
US dollar index: 108.91 (+0.40% year-to-date)
Bitcoin: $98,653 (+5.61% YTD), with daily spot volume of $17.01 billion
Ethereum: $3,641.46 (+8.87% year-to-date), with a daily spot volume of $12.75 billion
Bitcoin ETF: +$908.1 million
Ethereum ETF: +$58.79 million
ISM Manufacturing PMI (January 3, 11:00 p.m.)
Actual: 49.3 / Previous: 48.4 / Expected: 48.4
FOMC meeting minutes (January 9, 03:00 am)
Non-farm payrolls data (January 10, 21:30)
Actual: To be announced / Previous value: 227,000 / Expected: 150,000
Unemployment rate (January 10, 21:30)
Actual: To be announced / Previous value: 4.2% / Expected: 4.2%
