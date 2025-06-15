USD1 may have a short-term premium due to the subscription of Sahara AI community

PANews
2025/06/15 17:33
SaharaAI
SAHARA$0.09759+7.63%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1355+4.47%
DECENTRALIZED
DECENTRALIZED$0.0000954+32.50%
USD1
USD1$1.0009+0.03%

PANews reported on June 15 that the decentralized AI blockchain platform Sahara AI's community subscription on the Buildpad platform started about 12 hours ago, with payment methods including USD1 (ERC-20/BEP-20) and native BNB, achieving an oversubscription of 391%. Perhaps due to the impact of the subscription, USD1 experienced a short-term premium, with the highest price reaching $1.01.

According to previous news , the ICO platform Buidlpad officially launched the Sahara AI community distribution, with a quota of US$8.5 million available to users.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Galaxy Completes First External Fund Raising $175 Million

Galaxy Completes First External Fund Raising $175 Million

PANews reported on June 26 that according to Fortune, crypto giant Galaxy announced the completion of its first venture capital fund raising, with a total of $175 million, exceeding the
FUND
FUND$0.032+18.51%
Share
PANews2025/06/26 17:35
The three major U.S. stock indexes closed higher, while digital currency concept stocks generally closed lower

The three major U.S. stock indexes closed higher, while digital currency concept stocks generally closed lower

PANews July 26 news, according to Cailian News, the three major U.S. stock indexes closed up collectively, with the Dow up 0.47%, up 1.26% this week; the Nasdaq up 0.24%,
Major
MAJOR$0.17156+1.67%
U Coin
U$0.01199-3.07%
Share
PANews2025/07/26 09:11
Data: USDC circulation increased by about 500 million in the past 7 days

Data: USDC circulation increased by about 500 million in the past 7 days

PANews reported on July 26 that according to official data, in the seven days ending July 24, Circle issued about 4.8 billion USDC, redeemed about 4.3 billion USDC, and the
USDCoin
USDC$0.9997--%
Share
PANews2025/07/26 11:04

Trending News

More

Galaxy Completes First External Fund Raising $175 Million

The three major U.S. stock indexes closed higher, while digital currency concept stocks generally closed lower

Data: USDC circulation increased by about 500 million in the past 7 days

Trump responds to Epstein case rumors: My name is not in the file

Deputy Director of the National Financial and Development Laboratory: The development model of RMB stable currency can be "internal and external integration"