Ripple and SEC Seek to End XRP Dispute—Lawyer Sees 70% Chance Judge Will Approve Request

Bitcoin.com News
2025/06/15 09:10
TOP Network
TOP$0.000097--%
瑞波幣
XRP$3.1995+1.86%
Octavia
VIA$0.0163+1.87%

A top crypto lawyer predicts a 70% chance the court will approve Ripple and the SEC’s request to dissolve a key injunction and resolve financial penalties.

Ripple and SEC Request Injunction Relief—Deaton Predicts 70% Chance Court Will Approve

Attorney and crypto advocate John E. Deaton stated on June 13 via social media platform X that in the ongoing legal dispute over XRP between Ripple and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Judge Analisa Torres may grant the company’s request for relief.

Ripple and the SEC jointly submitted a motion seeking an indicative ruling to dissolve a civil injunction that currently restricts access to $125 million in escrowed penalties. Under the proposed terms, $50 million would be directed to the SEC, while the remaining $75 million would return to Ripple. The motion reflects a collaborative effort to conclude the long-running conflict over XRP and aims to resolve outstanding legal and financial uncertainties. Deaton stated:

The lawyer expressed disappointment that Ripple’s legal team did not more directly acknowledge the broader context of SEC enforcement conduct, including a recent appellate ruling labeling previous SEC actions as “arbitrary and capricious,” and the Debt Box case, where SEC attorneys were sanctioned.

He noted that in Ripple’s case, Judge Sarah Netburn previously criticized the SEC’s attorneys for having “lacked faithful allegiance to the law.” He anticipated arguments citing legislative developments like CLARITY Act or GENIUS Act to underscore the changing regulatory landscape.

Deaton asserted that Ripple might have been better served by highlighting the potential competitive disadvantage it faces if an injunction persists, particularly as banking partners and counterparties might favor firms such as Circle that operate without such legal encumbrances. He concluded that the submission appeared to hinge on the political shift in leadership, summarizing the legal brief’s implied message as: “Look judge, elections have consequences, and this is one of them.”

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Why is Bitcoin dropping today? Four clear drivers of the $115k tumble

Why is Bitcoin dropping today? Four clear drivers of the $115k tumble

After weeks of climbing, Bitcoin is pulling back. The crypto giant has dropped a few points on the day, dragging the crypto market down with it.  Bitcoin (BTC) is currently trading around $115,630, down roughly 2.6% today. This is one…
比特幣
BTC$118,243.31+0.56%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003062-18.75%
Everclear
CLEAR$0.03985-1.84%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/25 15:26
Merlin Chain launches BTC staking function, with the highest annualized return reaching 21%

Merlin Chain launches BTC staking function, with the highest annualized return reaching 21%

PANews reported on June 24 that Bitcoin Layer2 network Merlin Chain officially launched the BTC staking function. Users can participate in the PoS mechanism through BTC, and the current annualized
比特幣
BTC$118,243.31+0.56%
Share
PANews2025/06/24 21:15
Controversial Bitcoin upgrade proposal BIP-119 is expected to reach consensus before the end of the year

Controversial Bitcoin upgrade proposal BIP-119 is expected to reach consensus before the end of the year

PANews reported on July 14 that according to Cointelegraph, the controversial Bitcoin upgrade proposal BIP-119 (OP_CHECKTEMPLATEVERIFY) is expected to reach a consensus by the end of the year. The proposal
Share
PANews2025/07/14 17:01

Trending News

More

Why is Bitcoin dropping today? Four clear drivers of the $115k tumble

Merlin Chain launches BTC staking function, with the highest annualized return reaching 21%

Controversial Bitcoin upgrade proposal BIP-119 is expected to reach consensus before the end of the year

PNC Bank to Offer Crypto Services Through Coinbase Partnership

The EU has drawn up a 100 billion euro "no deal" countermeasure plan to deal with the US's 30% tariff threat