IBM releases roadmap: launch large-scale fault-tolerant quantum computer by 2029

PANews
2025/06/15 08:58
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000000001271+1.51%

PANews June 15 news, according to Cailian Press, IBM announced this week that it plans to launch a practical large-scale fault-tolerant quantum computer by 2029, and detailed the company's roadmap to achieve this goal. IBM said it plans to have a larger-scale quantum computing system by 2029. The company will build a quantum computer called "Starling" in a data center in Poughkeepsie, New York, and said it will have about 200 logical qubits. The computing power is expected to reach 20,000 times that of existing quantum computers, which can support users to explore complex quantum states that far exceed the limitations of current devices. Qubits are the basic units of quantum computing, and 200 qubits are enough to begin to show advantages over classical computers.

Jay Gambetta, IBM’s vice president of quantum business, claimed that IBM’s confidence in its 2029 roadmap stems from two recent advances: further progress on a new method to reduce errors, called qLDPC error-correcting codes, and the use of traditional computing techniques to identify and correct errors in real time.

Gartner analyst Chirag Dekate commented that it is unclear how IBM's breakthrough will "translate into tangible business value," and the transformative potential of fault-tolerant quantum computers remains a matter of speculation. IBM's plan also does not detail the commercial availability of its new quantum computer, nor the specific date for the release of its error-correcting system.

Related reading: Quantum Key Crisis: Bitcoin faces a countdown to a $42 billion “big liquidation”

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Why is Bitcoin dropping today? Four clear drivers of the $115k tumble

Why is Bitcoin dropping today? Four clear drivers of the $115k tumble

After weeks of climbing, Bitcoin is pulling back. The crypto giant has dropped a few points on the day, dragging the crypto market down with it.  Bitcoin (BTC) is currently trading around $115,630, down roughly 2.6% today. This is one…
比特幣
BTC$118,243.31+0.56%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003062-18.75%
Everclear
CLEAR$0.03985-1.84%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/25 15:26
Merlin Chain launches BTC staking function, with the highest annualized return reaching 21%

Merlin Chain launches BTC staking function, with the highest annualized return reaching 21%

PANews reported on June 24 that Bitcoin Layer2 network Merlin Chain officially launched the BTC staking function. Users can participate in the PoS mechanism through BTC, and the current annualized
比特幣
BTC$118,243.31+0.56%
Share
PANews2025/06/24 21:15
Controversial Bitcoin upgrade proposal BIP-119 is expected to reach consensus before the end of the year

Controversial Bitcoin upgrade proposal BIP-119 is expected to reach consensus before the end of the year

PANews reported on July 14 that according to Cointelegraph, the controversial Bitcoin upgrade proposal BIP-119 (OP_CHECKTEMPLATEVERIFY) is expected to reach a consensus by the end of the year. The proposal
Share
PANews2025/07/14 17:01

Trending News

More

Why is Bitcoin dropping today? Four clear drivers of the $115k tumble

Merlin Chain launches BTC staking function, with the highest annualized return reaching 21%

Controversial Bitcoin upgrade proposal BIP-119 is expected to reach consensus before the end of the year

PNC Bank to Offer Crypto Services Through Coinbase Partnership

The EU has drawn up a 100 billion euro "no deal" countermeasure plan to deal with the US's 30% tariff threat