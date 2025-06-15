JPMorgan Flags Israel-Iran Conflict as Oil Prices Spike and Investor Confidence Wavers

Bitcoin.com News
2025/06/15 07:10
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.0583-0.30%

Middle East tensions erupting between Israel and Iran have ignited global oil markets, with JPMorgan warning investors to prepare for volatility amid surging Brent crude prices.

JPMorgan Links Israel-Iran Tensions to Oil Shock, Urges Investors to Brace for Volatility

A fresh round of geopolitical unrest in the Middle East stirred financial markets, JPMorgan Private Bank’s Global Investment Strategy Group stated in a June 13 report. Published under the title of their midyear outlook, the team assessed that while global equities had rebounded from April lows to reach record territory, renewed conflict between Israel and Iran now presents a tangible short-term threat to investor confidence. Israel’s strikes on Iranian nuclear and military infrastructure prompted a surge in oil prices, with Brent crude up over 7% by morning trading in New York—its steepest rise since March 2022. Iran pledged retaliation, while the U.S. distanced itself from the attacks.

Despite the volatility, JPMorgan’s analysts expressed confidence in the broader economic and market backdrop. The report states:

U.S. shale output flexibility and spare capacity within OPEC+ were cited as buffers. The bank highlighted that, while Iran produces only 4% of global crude, any risk to regional chokepoints like the Strait of Hormuz—through which 20% of global oil flows—could trigger further price instability. However, oil prices remain 10% below their January highs, and both U.S. inflation and Treasury yields are trending lower, giving markets room to maneuver.

The team reinforced its belief that the U.S. economy remains durable, supported by declining CPI and PPI readings and signs of progress in U.S.-China trade talks. The report notes:

JPMorgan concluded by emphasizing portfolio strategy: “Recent events underscore the importance of building resilience in portfolios through diversification, particularly with uncorrelated assets such as gold, infrastructure and hedge funds.”

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Why is Bitcoin dropping today? Four clear drivers of the $115k tumble

Why is Bitcoin dropping today? Four clear drivers of the $115k tumble

After weeks of climbing, Bitcoin is pulling back. The crypto giant has dropped a few points on the day, dragging the crypto market down with it.  Bitcoin (BTC) is currently trading around $115,630, down roughly 2.6% today. This is one…
比特幣
BTC$118,243.31+0.56%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003062-18.75%
Everclear
CLEAR$0.03985-1.84%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/25 15:26
Merlin Chain launches BTC staking function, with the highest annualized return reaching 21%

Merlin Chain launches BTC staking function, with the highest annualized return reaching 21%

PANews reported on June 24 that Bitcoin Layer2 network Merlin Chain officially launched the BTC staking function. Users can participate in the PoS mechanism through BTC, and the current annualized
比特幣
BTC$118,243.31+0.56%
Share
PANews2025/06/24 21:15
Controversial Bitcoin upgrade proposal BIP-119 is expected to reach consensus before the end of the year

Controversial Bitcoin upgrade proposal BIP-119 is expected to reach consensus before the end of the year

PANews reported on July 14 that according to Cointelegraph, the controversial Bitcoin upgrade proposal BIP-119 (OP_CHECKTEMPLATEVERIFY) is expected to reach a consensus by the end of the year. The proposal
Share
PANews2025/07/14 17:01

Trending News

More

Why is Bitcoin dropping today? Four clear drivers of the $115k tumble

Merlin Chain launches BTC staking function, with the highest annualized return reaching 21%

Controversial Bitcoin upgrade proposal BIP-119 is expected to reach consensus before the end of the year

PNC Bank to Offer Crypto Services Through Coinbase Partnership

The EU has drawn up a 100 billion euro "no deal" countermeasure plan to deal with the US's 30% tariff threat