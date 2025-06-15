Crypto VC funding: IREN’s $550m convertible offering, Hypernative’s $40m raise

Crypto.news
2025/06/15 05:08
VinuChain
VC$0.00593-2.46%

Crypto funding surged to nearly $709 million during the week of June 8-14, 2025, with a massive $550 million private placement by IREN leading the charge.

Venture capital activity remained robust across the sector, particularly in infrastructure, with funding rounds spanning from pre-seed to Series B.

Startups like Hypernative, Yupp, Turnkey, and OneBalance also drew substantial investments, reflecting sustained investor confidence in crypto infrastructure and application-layer innovation despite broader market volatility.

Here’s what we tracked, using data from Cryptofundraising:

IREN (ex Iris Energy)

  • Raised $550 million through private placement of convertible senior notes
  • IREN has raised $863 million so far

Hypernative

  • Secured $40 million in a Series B round
  • The investment was backed by TenEleven, Ballistic Ventures, and Stepstone
  • Hypernative has raised $65 million so far

Yupp

  • Yupp raised $33 million in a Seed round
  • Investors include a16z crypto, Coinbase Ventures, and Kunal Shah

Turnkey

  • Gathered $30 million in a Series B round
  • The investment was backed by Bain Capital Crypto, Sequoia, and Lightspeed Faction
  • Turnkey has raised $52.5 million so far
https://twitter.com/turnkeyhq/status/1932030967188996348

Noah

  • Noah raised $22 million in a Seed round
  • Investors include LocalGlobe, Felix Capital, and FJ Labs

OneBalance

  • Secured $20 million in a Series A round
  • Backed by Cyber Fund, Blockchain Capital, and Mirana Ventures
  • OneBalance has raised $25 million so far

Projects < $11 Million

  • TYB (Try Your Best); $11 million in a Series A round
  • OpenTrade; $7 million in an Unknown round
  • NuConstruct; $6 million in a Seed round
  • Soon (Solana Optimistic Network); $5 million in an unknown round
  • Rise Labs; $4 million in a Strategic round
  • Orange Cap Games (Vibes); $3.5 million in a Seed round
  • Towns Protocol; $3.3 million in a Public sale
  • Silhouette; $3 million in a Pre-seed round
  • Hey Anon; $144,000 in an unknown round

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Why is Bitcoin dropping today? Four clear drivers of the $115k tumble

Why is Bitcoin dropping today? Four clear drivers of the $115k tumble

After weeks of climbing, Bitcoin is pulling back. The crypto giant has dropped a few points on the day, dragging the crypto market down with it.  Bitcoin (BTC) is currently trading around $115,630, down roughly 2.6% today. This is one…
比特幣
BTC$118,243.31+0.56%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003062-18.75%
Everclear
CLEAR$0.03985-1.84%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/25 15:26
Merlin Chain launches BTC staking function, with the highest annualized return reaching 21%

Merlin Chain launches BTC staking function, with the highest annualized return reaching 21%

PANews reported on June 24 that Bitcoin Layer2 network Merlin Chain officially launched the BTC staking function. Users can participate in the PoS mechanism through BTC, and the current annualized
比特幣
BTC$118,243.31+0.56%
Share
PANews2025/06/24 21:15
Controversial Bitcoin upgrade proposal BIP-119 is expected to reach consensus before the end of the year

Controversial Bitcoin upgrade proposal BIP-119 is expected to reach consensus before the end of the year

PANews reported on July 14 that according to Cointelegraph, the controversial Bitcoin upgrade proposal BIP-119 (OP_CHECKTEMPLATEVERIFY) is expected to reach a consensus by the end of the year. The proposal
Share
PANews2025/07/14 17:01

Trending News

More

Why is Bitcoin dropping today? Four clear drivers of the $115k tumble

Merlin Chain launches BTC staking function, with the highest annualized return reaching 21%

Controversial Bitcoin upgrade proposal BIP-119 is expected to reach consensus before the end of the year

PNC Bank to Offer Crypto Services Through Coinbase Partnership

The EU has drawn up a 100 billion euro "no deal" countermeasure plan to deal with the US's 30% tariff threat