OSL Trading Time: Market shock adjustment, traditional institutions accelerate the launch of crypto investment tools

PANews
2025/02/07 11:01
1. Market observation

Keywords: MicroStrategy, BTC, ETP

MicroStrategy unveiled a rebranding plan, adopting the name "Strategy" to strengthen its focus on Bitcoin. The company recently reported fourth-quarter revenue of $120.7 million, down 3% from last year, and a net loss of $670.8 million. Meanwhile, Arbitrum has partnered with BitcoinOS to bring its Ethereum-based second-layer scaling solution to the Bitcoin network. Despite uncertainty in global markets and rising trade tensions between the United States and China, the price of Bitcoin is expected to reach $500,000 if the United States implements Senator Lummis' plan to acquire 5% of the Bitcoin supply.

According to CryptoQuant, Tron’s network fee revenue has surpassed Ethereum. Analyst and trader Jason Pizzino expects Ethereum, Solana, and XRP to see a bullish reversal after the market correction. However, as market sentiment turns negative, Bitcoin’s price could fall below $94,000 again.

Cryptocurrency investments continue, with BlackRock planning to list a Bitcoin ETP in Europe. This follows the successful launch of IBIT in the U.S. and ETP in Canada last year. Bitdeer also plans to invest $120 million to build a Bitcoin mining facility in Canada. Despite market volatility, the super-rich remain bullish on Bitcoin, according to Tiger21 founder Michael Sonnenfeldt.

2. Key data (as of 09:38 HKT on February 7)

  • S&P 500: 6,083.57 (+3.43% year-to-date)

  • Nasdaq: 19,791.99 (+2.49% year-to-date)

  • 10-year Treasury yield: 4.440% (-13.60 basis points year-to-date)

  • US dollar index: 107.75 (-0.68% year-to-date)

  • Bitcoin: $96,796 (+3.62% YTD), with daily spot volume of $43.9 billion

  • Ethereum: $2,706.92 (-19.07% year-to-date), with a daily spot volume of $29.74 billion

3. ETF flows (February 6 EST)

  • Bitcoin ETF: -$140.2 million

  • Ethereum ETF: $0 million

4. Important Dates (Hong Kong Time)

US JOLTS job vacancies (February 4, 11:00 p.m.)

  • Actual: 7.6 million / Previous: 8.16 million / Expected: 8 million

Non-farm payrolls (9:30 p.m., February 7)

  • Actual: To be announced / Previous value: 256,000 / Expected: 170,000

Unemployment rate (9:30 p.m., February 7)

  • Actual: To be announced / Previous value: 4.1% / Expected: 4.1%

5. Hot News

The US Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation has released 175 crypto-related bank regulatory documents

MicroStrategy Q4 financial report: Net loss of $670.8 million, purchased more than 210,000 BTC

A US nonprofit group calls on government officials to investigate Trump's promotion of memecoin

Utah's Bitcoin investment legislation has been passed by the House of Representatives

Foreign media: The US SEC seems ready to advance ETF applications for XRP, LTC and SOL

Cboe BZX Exchange Files 19b-4 Documents on Behalf of Multiple Issuers to List and Trade XRP Spot ETFs

Czech President signs new bill, exempting capital gains tax for holding Bitcoin for more than 3 years

Trump Family Crypto Project WLFI Plans to Create a “Strategic” Token Reserve

Crypto exchange Gemini is considering an IPO as early as this year, according to people familiar with the matter.

Justin Sun sues David Geffen over $78.4 million of art, alleging it was stolen by his art consultant

Franklin Templeton seeks SEC approval for new cryptocurrency index ETF

Ethereum Pectra upgrade will start testing in February and is expected to be launched on the mainnet in April

